Garden Chat: Growing Summer Squash Is No Mystery

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett gives us a few tips on successfully growing—and adding flavor to—the mild-mannered squash.

Agatha Christie has her fictional detective Hercule Poirot raise summer squash (aka vegetable marrow) as a retirement hobby. He is convinced they would be great if only the flavor could be improved! But growing summer squash successfully and serving them with flavor is no mystery.

Planting the Economical, Efficient Squash

The bounty of the squash crop makes it an economical choice for the kitchen garden. It thrives in full sun, warm temperatures, and well-drained soil. A heavy feeder, squash benefits from the addition of compost or well-rotted manure to the soil. Fertilize 1 week after flowering begins and again 3 weeks later.

Traditionally squash is planted in hills, but it grows equally well in rows—a more efficient use of garden space. Squash doesn’t tolerate transplantation well. Once the soil has warmed to 50 degrees, seeds may be planted about 1 inch deep, either 2 or 3 per hill or 18 inches apart in a row.

If squash vine borers have been a problem, make small plantings 7 to 10 days apart. Sow squash seeds directly throughout May and June and from mid-July through mid-August.

A note on numbers: When planning your garden, keep in mind your appetite! A 10-foot row of squash can yield up to 80 pounds of produce. Assuming a need for 10 to 25 pounds per person, many families may find that 2 or 3 plants are sufficient.

Maintaining Your Squash Crop

These vegetables are relatively problem free. The plants need regular watering to avoid blossom end rot, which can also be caused by a calcium deficiency. Under humid conditions, they are prone to mildew and wilt, a bacterial disease. Flower drop can lead to reduced yields.

The plants produce both male and female flowers, thus requiring insect pollination. If both types of flowers are not present or there are no insects, the unpollinated female flowers cannot develop fruit and they fall off the plants. If insecticides are used in the area, apply them after blossoms have closed for the day.

Harvesting, Serving, and Preserving Squash

Squash fruit are generally ready to harvest 2 to 4 days after pollination. Inspect plants daily in order to harvest while small (6 to 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter for zucchini). If the rind cannot be marked by a thumbnail, it is too old to eat. The harvest is primarily eaten fresh. Grated zucchini freezes well for later use in baking.

Though the flavor of summer squash may be mild, its versatility is almost unparalleled. Eat your harvest raw in salads, roasted, grilled, baked, or fried. Or stuff the blossoms with cheese. Perhaps to add flavor to the mild-mannered squash, our hero Hercule needs only to get creative in the kitchen!