August Gardening Spotlight Focuses On The Coneflower: What’s In A Name?

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett defines the name “coneflower” and gives us tips for growing these colorful native plants.

Several years ago, I bought a couple of coneflowers at a local plant sale. I chose varieties that were new to me.

When I got home, I read their labels more closely and learned that the term “coneflower” is often used to describe plants that look similar but are not in the same groups.

For example, they can be of the Echinacea family, as in the case of Bush’s Coneflower, or the Ratibida family, like the Gray-Headed Coneflower.

Bush’s Coneflower and Gray-Headed Coneflower, though both members of the asterae (daisy) family of flowers, belong to separate sub-groups (genera). Bush’s Coneflower, Echinacea paradoxa, is the only yellow member of its clan and it readily cross-pollinates with its pink cousins, contributing much to recent echinacea introductions.

Gray-Headed Coneflower, Ratibida pinnata, is a tall yellow-petaled prairie native related to the more familiar Mexican Hat plant. Members of the Rudbeckia family, more commonly called Black or Brown-Eyed Susans, are also referred to as coneflowers.

What do all these flowers have in common? They are all composed of a ray of petals around a prominent central disk. Pink flowered Echinacea probably come to our minds when we visualize the term “coneflower.” All these plants are native to eastern North America. Their flowers are attractive to pollinators, and the seed pods sustain birds through the winter season

Coneflowers are undemanding garden plants. They must have six to eight hours of sun each day and good drainage. Space young plants 18 to 24 inches apart depending on cultivar. In my garden, Brown Eyed Susan forms clumps which can easily be divided. Bush’s Coneflower reproduces slowly from seed, while Gray-Headed Coneflower continues to stand alone.

Water plants when the soil begins to dry. Deadhead to prolong flower production. Come September, allow flowers to go to seed to feed overwintering birds. As spring approaches, cut back the dead top growth. You may apply a top dressing mulch to conserve moisture and deter weeds.

Coneflowers are a “must have” for anyone wishing to attract pollinators to the garden. Echinacea are now available in an amazing array of flower colors; there is a selection to fit into almost any color scheme. The other two tribes, featuring golden yellow flowers with brown central disks, work well with other pollinator magnets such as bright orange butterfly weed, blue Agastache, and Red Monarda, a.k.a. bee balm.