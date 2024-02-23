General Registration For Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out

IRONMAN has announced that general registration for the 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon has officially sold out. Limited entries remain available through The IRONMAN Foundation and Enhanced Athlete Event Experiences powered by NIRVANA.

The race, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 19 is expected to see over 3,500 athletes take on the popular southeastern U.S. triathlon that traverses parts of southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.

The 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon will see athletes kick off their race with a 1.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River before embarking on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course takes athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

The 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga event offers age group qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on Dec. 14-15, 2024 in Taupō, New Zealand. The event also offers slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Nice, France, to the Top 5 placed women in each age group category.

For more information on the 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon visit www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.