Get Outdoors And Go Camping (Or Glamping) At Chester Frost Park

Located on Chickamauga Lake, one of Tennessee’s largest lakes, Chester Frost Park offers a variety of amenities and recreational opportunities for Chattanoogans and visitors.

You can camp overnight, enjoy the beach areas, rent out their pavilion or shelters, play a round of disc golf, take your dog to the doggy paddle park and spend the night in a Yurt.

Yes, a Yurt – glamping!

These Yurts have everything you need for comfort. Some of the Yurts can accommodate up to seven guests and have bunk beds and a sectional sleeper sofa.

Other Yurts sleep four people with a Queen bed and sleeper sofa. They have mini fridge, ceiling fan A/C, dining table, benches, chairs, outdoor deck chairs and a charcoal grill.

The park doesn’t provide linens, so bring your pillow, blankets and bed sheets.

Of course, the park also has RV spots and primitive camping areas -so get you tent out and practice putting it up.

Laundry facilities and a dump room are available for the campers.

To rent a campsite you must be at least 18, or older and have motorized transportation. To rent a Yurt you must be 21, or older and have motorized transportation.

The park has a large sandy beach area with nine covered picnic tables, restrooms and a playground for children ages 9-12.

There is free Wi-Fi throughout the park and an additional two playgrounds outside the beach area. Several picnic areas are available with grills and tables for use.

Those looking to toss a hook will find many opportunities, just make sure you have the proper fishing license. The park has 12 fishing piers, two boat ramps and boat docks with nearby restroom facilities. The park also features two tennis courts.

Leashed pets accompanied by their owners are welcomed everywhere except on the Beach and Yurts. The beach area is restricted to service animals only. Owners must clean up after their pets.

Now until September 1, park visitors can enjoy Nooga Splash, a floating obstacle course providing hours of water-soaked fun. The 38-piece aqua park now includes a new 26-foot rock tower slide. The aqua park is suitable for all ages. This year the park offers a kiddie splash area for children under 45-inches tall.

To book tickets and download waivers for Nooga Splash visit: noogasplash.com

For history buffs inside Chester Frost Park is Hamilton County’s first and oldest cemetery, Jackson Chapel Cemetery. In the late 1800s, the Jackson Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church was located where the park superintendent’s headquarters are now. The Jackson Chapel cemetery is at the entrance of Chester Frost Park on Gold Point Circle.

Upcoming special events include:

For rules, reservation and park information visit: parks.hamiltontn.gov/166/Chester-Frost-Park