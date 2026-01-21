Getting Up Close And Personal With Some Furry Farm Friends At Blessing Creek Farms

There is something comforting about being around animals, especially in their outdoor natural setting.

There should be more places like Blessing Creek Farms where you can get up close and personal with their mini donkeys, bunnies, goats and the truly unforgettable Scottish Highland cows.

Located in LaFayette, Georgia on a pristine, sprawling 127-acre farm, the Scott family, Jonathan and Starr Scott, along with their daughter and son in law Skye and Landon Kennedy, invite the public to tour the farm, cuddle with their cows and enjoy a relaxed hands-on introduction to their animals in a calming and safe manner for everyone.

Skye said she is most likely the reason the farm was formed years ago. “I was starting to really get into animals,” she said. “We were not Blessing Creek Farms until we moved to our second property of 22 acres, also in Lafayette, GA, that we became Blessing Creek Farms, and that's when we added the Scottish Highland Cows. We have been in our current location for just over a year now."

Skye said they previous had an Angus and a few Hereford cows, but her father Jonathan was looking for more of their laid-back family vibe and introduced a Scottish Highland cow to the family. They immediately fell in love with the breed. Unlike other cattle breeds, Highland cows are known for being particularly friendly and approachable. They are easily recognizable with their long horns and a long shaggy coat. It is a hardy breed, able to withstand the intemperate conditions. And they’re completely loveable. It’s hard to resist their sweet smiles as you stroke their hair and rub their chin. Skye said they currently have 11 Highland cows at the farm, with 4 babies due this year.

The idea of opening the farm to the public stemmed from Skye’s cousin Caitlin Baxter (Baxter Photography). “She is a local photographer here,” Skye said. “She asked if she could use one of our cows for pictures.

The Scott family brought out Miss Bonnie who is now three years old.

“She was used in photoshoots and then we also hosted two birthday parties by request” Skye said. That led to more inquiries about photo opportunities and people wanting to tour the farm and see the Highland cows.

“It wasn't until we got a call from Walker Rocks, which is funded by the tourism industry in our county, who requested that a social media influencer, Hope Maum, that they had hired for the 2024 year came to our farm, that farm tours came about,” Skye said.

“There was an interest for the farms tours, we started doing them and it took off from there,” she added.

Driving into the gravel driveway visitors are directed to the right of the ranch-style home. A beautiful retention pond sits toward the front right area of the property, then the gravel roadway continues to the right guiding visitors to the main event barn for check in, restrooms, and of course a Highland cow only gift shop.

As you pass the wooden fence, the Highland cows poke their heads through the openings, welcoming guests to the farm. Beyond the cows the greenery, trees and Duck Creek offer stunning views and sunsets. Guests will also be greeted by the farms’ two guardian dogs, both Great Pyrenees (Bear and Benji), with their long thick white fur. You might also meet their Chocolate Labrador (Goose). On certain occasions the farm will host picnics and other community events which are posted on their website. Guests can choose different tours.

The Highland experience is a one-hour guided farm experience allowing guests to experience all the animals on the farm. Visitors will meet the Highland cows and enjoy additional light farm activities throughout the hour as time allows. Visitors might have the opportunity to step inside the pen with a Highland calve depending on the animal’s comfort level and behavior. Animals may choose to engage, move about, eat, drink, or keep to themselves. It’s completely up to the animals. Guests should not expect a performance-based interaction but instead a quiet, calming, educational, and comforting experience.