Glamping Collective Chattanooga: A Serene, Mountain Oasis Getaway

Nestled amongst the mountains above the clouds, and just a 25-minute drive from Downtown Chattanooga in Trenton, Georgia, is the beautifully serene adult-only Geodesic Dome Resort, the Glamping Collective Chattanooga.

The luxurious, mountain-top property features sweeping and stunning views of the surrounding area, blending the comforts of a boutique, aesthetically stunning hotel with the tranquility of nature, as folks are immersed in canopy dapple, large trees, and the sounds of singing birds each morning as the sun rises.

I was lucky enough to stay at the newly opened resort for two nights this week with my partner, and what resulted was the getaway of a lifetime.

The resort is designed to be a wellness retreat, a romantic getaway for adults over 21, and an immersive outdoor, mountain experience, with each accommodation featuring a spa bathroom with a waterfall shower, two person hot tub, a fire table, private deck, lush king-sized bed, and a vibrant small kitchenette with pour over coffee equipment, a Keurig, and all the things needed to make a simple meal for two.

There is also AC, heat, and wi-fi, though no TVs, as by design, with an intention to slow folks down and connect them with nature and themselves again. That is exactly what the resort does best; it slows you down in a way that allows you to reflect, pause, and appreciate what matters most in life.

Best of both worlds, the Glamping Collective Chattanooga is one of the most unique, elegant, and breathtaking properties I’ve ever been to. In addition to the incredible amenities and views at each dome, they also have a mesmerizing cliff-edge infinity pool, with a large, exposed waterfall pouring and splashing into the water from above.

The area surrounding the infinity pool is called “The Grotto,” and also features incredible lounge chairs, multiple wood-burning fire pits scattered throughout, and a beautiful spacious deck overlooking the mountains. There are also trails on the property, with the main trail being incredibly steep, requiring someone who can assist you in rappelling down.

My partner and I especially enjoyed the expansive views, but were blown away by all the small touches, too. Little flowers were planted throughout the property and at our dome entryway, and there was a note, two luxurious silk white robes, and folded towels waiting for us, as if to say, welcome to paradise, you’ve arrived, now go jump in the hot tub.

Not only was it a perfect place to connect and intentionally slow down, but it also further showcases and fits into the Scenic City’s identity as an outdoor city, with a mix of elegant glamping while being totally enmeshed in nature.

In speaking with the founder of the Glamping Collective, Matt Bare, he detailed how the resort got its start, and that the resort’s goal has remained the same, with it being designed to help create memories while allowing for connection by slowing things down.

“The idea first took shape in 2012 during a trip to Costa Rica. We were inspired by the country’s natural beauty and began imagining a place where guests could immerse themselves in incredible outdoor settings without sacrificing comfort or thoughtful design. After spending more than a decade helping other boutique hospitality brands grow, I turned my attention to creating a hospitality concept of our own.

That vision became The Glamping Collective, first near Asheville and, this past spring, in Chattanooga. While the brand has grown, the goal has stayed consistent: create memorable places where people can slow down, connect, and experience the outdoors in a comfortable, approachable way.”

The entire space is designed with connection in mind and you could certainly spend the entire time on the property; however, there are also incredible nearby restaurants and hiking trails worth exploring in the surrounding Trenton area, too, like the Country Road Cafe for a hearty breakfast, followed by a beautiful, meandering hike at the nearby Sitton’s Gulch Trailhead in Cloudland Canyon State Park, with it being just a short 14 minute drive from the Glamping Collective.