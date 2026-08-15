Glamping Collective Chattanooga: A Serene, Mountain Oasis Getaway

Nestled amongst the mountains above the clouds, and just a 25-minute drive from Downtown Chattanooga in Trenton, Georgia, is the beautifully serene adult-only Geodesic Dome Resort, the Glamping Collective Chattanooga.
The luxurious, mountain-top property features sweeping and stunning views of the surrounding area, blending the comforts of a boutique, aesthetically stunning hotel with the tranquility of nature, as folks are immersed in canopy dapple, large trees, and the sounds of singing birds each morning as the sun rises.
I was lucky enough to stay at the newly opened resort for two nights this week with my partner, and what resulted was the getaway of a lifetime.
The resort is designed to be a wellness retreat, a romantic getaway for adults over 21, and an immersive outdoor, mountain experience, with each accommodation featuring a spa bathroom with a waterfall shower, two person hot tub, a fire table, private deck, lush king-sized bed, and a vibrant small kitchenette with pour over coffee equipment, a Keurig, and all the things needed to make a simple meal for two.
There is also AC, heat, and wi-fi, though no TVs, as by design, with an intention to slow folks down and connect them with nature and themselves again. That is exactly what the resort does best; it slows you down in a way that allows you to reflect, pause, and appreciate what matters most in life.
Best of both worlds, the Glamping Collective Chattanooga is one of the most unique, elegant, and breathtaking properties I’ve ever been to. In addition to the incredible amenities and views at each dome, they also have a mesmerizing cliff-edge infinity pool, with a large, exposed waterfall pouring and splashing into the water from above.
The area surrounding the infinity pool is called “The Grotto,” and also features incredible lounge chairs, multiple wood-burning fire pits scattered throughout, and a beautiful spacious deck overlooking the mountains. There are also trails on the property, with the main trail being incredibly steep, requiring someone who can assist you in rappelling down.
My partner and I especially enjoyed the expansive views, but were blown away by all the small touches, too. Little flowers were planted throughout the property and at our dome entryway, and there was a note, two luxurious silk white robes, and folded towels waiting for us, as if to say, welcome to paradise, you’ve arrived, now go jump in the hot tub.
Not only was it a perfect place to connect and intentionally slow down, but it also further showcases and fits into the Scenic City’s identity as an outdoor city, with a mix of elegant glamping while being totally enmeshed in nature.
In speaking with the founder of the Glamping Collective, Matt Bare, he detailed how the resort got its start, and that the resort’s goal has remained the same, with it being designed to help create memories while allowing for connection by slowing things down.
“The idea first took shape in 2012 during a trip to Costa Rica. We were inspired by the country’s natural beauty and began imagining a place where guests could immerse themselves in incredible outdoor settings without sacrificing comfort or thoughtful design. After spending more than a decade helping other boutique hospitality brands grow, I turned my attention to creating a hospitality concept of our own.
That vision became The Glamping Collective, first near Asheville and, this past spring, in Chattanooga. While the brand has grown, the goal has stayed consistent: create memorable places where people can slow down, connect, and experience the outdoors in a comfortable, approachable way.”
The entire space is designed with connection in mind and you could certainly spend the entire time on the property; however, there are also incredible nearby restaurants and hiking trails worth exploring in the surrounding Trenton area, too, like the Country Road Cafe for a hearty breakfast, followed by a beautiful, meandering hike at the nearby Sitton’s Gulch Trailhead in Cloudland Canyon State Park, with it being just a short 14 minute drive from the Glamping Collective.
The trail has multiple little waterfalls and swimming holes. My partner and I packed a chicken salad sandwich, chips, some water, and hiked roughly 4 miles of the beautiful nature trail, right along the creek. Be prepared for high elevation on the hike, but the shade and water provided a great respite from the brutal summer temperatures.
In discussing the impact he wants the Glamping Collective to have on the greater Chattanooga area, Bare went on to detail that he hopes guests have a memorable experience, which is what the property is designed to provide.
“We hope The Glamping Collective has a positive impact on the greater Chattanooga and northwest Georgia communities by bringing visitors to the area and encouraging them to experience more of what the region offers. We want our guests to explore local restaurants, attractions, and businesses during their stay, and we provide recommendations to help them do that. Our goal is for a stay with us to serve as an introduction not only to The Glamping Collective, but to the surrounding community.
More than anything, we hope guests remember how the experience made them feel. The views and accommodations are certainly memorable, but our goal is to create the setting for moments people take home with them, whether that’s sitting around a fire together, hiking the property, watching the mountains from their hot tub, or simply having the time and space to reconnect.”
The future is also bright for the Glamping Collective Chattanooga, with them set to host Christmas at the Collective starting November 29th. Folks can expect each accommodation to be transformed for the season with its own Christmas tree, wreath, lights, hot chocolate bombs, and bells. Guests can also gather around the property’s 15-foot Christmas tree with nightly faux snowfall, while Santa leaves a stocking at each dome with a gift for guests to take home.
Not only is the Glamping Collective Chattanooga an aesthetically stunning gem and a beautiful mountain oasis, but it is a reminder to reflect and reconnect with what matters most to you while being immersed and embraced by nature.
Things slow down in the best way, and there is no shortage of activities, small touches, and wonderful amenities, making this the ideal destination for couples and folks looking to get away from the sometimes chaotic nature of everyday life. Book your trip now and get ready for the experience of a lifetime.
The Glamping Collective Chattanooga
- The Glamping Collective. 200 GA-301. Trenton, Ga.
- (828) 492-3620
- theglampingcollective.com