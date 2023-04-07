Green Interchange Sets Goal To Plant 12,000 Trees In Tennessee For Earth Day On April 22

Tennessee residents can get tree seedlings to plant in their yard as part of Green Interchange’s tree planting event, “Plant a Tree for Tennessee,” on April 22.

Participants may reserve trees by April 16, then pick up their trees on April 22 at one of 23 sites across Tennessee including 17 Firestone Complete Auto Care locations. The goal is to plant 12,000 tree seedlings statewide.

Participants will have the opportunity to reserve one of four ornamental tree species online. The tree species include Eastern Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Wild Plum, Sargent Crabapple, and Deciduous Holly. Tree seedlings are 1-3 feet tall, and they are bare-root, which means the roots are not in a container.

“Planting a tree is one of the best things Tennesseans can do for the community this Earth Day. Trees provide benefits for our economy, health, and quality of life,” said John McFadden, CEO of Green Interchange.

Trees must be reserved online by April 16 at www.greeninterchange.org/tntrees2023 or by texting “treetn” to 615-307-9133. On April 22, participants will pick their trees up at one of 23 sites including 17 Firestone Complete Auto Care locations.

Pickup locations, listed on the website, are in Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cookeville, Dickson, Franklin, Gatlinburg, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Hermitage, Hickson, Jackson, Johnson City, Knoxville, Lebanon, Memphis, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville, and Smyrna.

Participants should plant their trees on April 22 or 23 and then share pictures on social media tagging Green Interchange and using the hashtag #plantatreefortn.

“In the last two years Green Interchange planted over 17,500 trees with the help of over 3,000 participants,” said McFadden, “donations from participants will help Green Interchange plant more trees in public and private spaces across the state including near highway interchanges, roadways, and waterways.”

Plant a Tree for Tennessee is a project of Green Interchange. Program partners include Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tennessee Environmental Council, Root Nashville, and the Andrea Waitt Carlton Family Foundation.