Ground Broken On Booker T. Washington State Park’s New Event Center

The brisk cool weather didn’t stop members of the Friends of Booker T. Washington State Park Group, government dignitaries, city officials, and the public from attending a groundbreaking ceremony years in the making. On Friday February 13, 2026, people gathered for the groundbreaking for the parks highly anticipated event center.

Park Manager Levan Gardner said it was fitting that the ceremony happened during Black History Month. Booker T. Washington State Park is named in honor of the famous leader, Booker Taliaferro Washington. Born into slavery and freed by the age of nine, Washington fought throughout his life to earn a higher education.

I just want to take time out to acknowledge my predecessors William Bell, Frank White, and Earl Goody,” he said. “To my knowledge, we're the only state park or only natural area that's been managed by African Americans. This project is long overdue. We are constantly turning our public away who are looking for an event space. Or we send them up to our group lodge and group camp, which is taking away from letting our kids get out and put their feet in the grass and ground. It's going to be a great revenue producer. It's going to be a great event space.”

The project is expected to cost $10 million and is expected to be completed by next year.

Gardner thanked his staff and the Friends of Booker T. Washington Group who have and continue to support the park through various fundraisers, sponsorships, and volunteers. For the ceremony they provided a savory meal for the attendees at the groundbreaking.

Avery Smith the Vice President of the friends group said the group partners with the park to promote and to enhance programs while creating innovative programs that were shared by Booker T. Washington's philosophy of head, heart, and hands.

“Head, supporting learning through interpretive programs and outdoor education,” he said. “Heart, helping to provide meals and support of countless community group groups, youth groups, who stayed at the camps where they form lasting connection to nature. Hands, building, accessible, and community connection through park improvements and hands-on engagement.”

In his role as Chairman of the Finance Committee Senator Bo Watson said he worked closely with Garnder and county officials to get the funding required for the project.

“There were a lot of curves in the road along the way, but ultimately we provided the funding, the planning,” he said. “We listened to Van and the constituents about what the needs of this park were and will be into the future. And this is really an incredibly historic day for us, particularly in my and Yusuf Hakeem's district.”

“What a day. This is huge, huge deal,” said Director Office of Outdoor Recreation Brian Clifford. “So, I grew up in Soddy Daisy. I grew up coming to these parks, and I am excited to see something like this coming to Booker T. Washington.”

Gardner said he is already receiving calls for bookings and once again thanked the county and government officials who made the event center possible. Afterwards everyone was treated to home cooked meals including a hot cup of gumbo.

He is best known for being the former president of the Tuskegee Institute, a black organization for higher education. Washington strongly believed that agriculture and vocational education were key to advancing a newly freed race to a better life and not the pursuit of civil rights.

Learn more at tnstateparks.com/parks/activities/booker-t-washington