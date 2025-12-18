Ground Broken On Red Bank's Long Delayed Godsey Ridge Trail System

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Godsey Ridge trail system was held Dec. 16, 2025, across from the Red Bank Community Center.

The groundbreaking signified the start of construction for a trail system first planned back in the late 1960’s and later discarded by former city officials.

“This project would not have been possible without the incredible partners who helped us,” said Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe.

“I want to thank Trust for Public Land for their continued partnership with the city of Red Bank, including bringing in Valerie Naylor to lead trail design and helping convene a strong stakeholder group to guide this work as well as helping write a letter of commitment," Grabe continued. "I also want to recognize White Oak Bicycle Co-Op and Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) for their letters of commitment in support of this project and other projects throughout the city.”

Grabe said the city is especially grateful for Tim King from the Tennessee Department of Health who assisted the city in receiving the Project Diabetes Grant worth more than $400,000.00. “Which allows us to build this trail at no cost to the city of Red Bank,” Grabe said.

The Godsey Ridge property comprises approximately 19 acres of steep, mostly forested land owned by the City of Red Bank. Over the next three years, the grant will be allocated to the development of multi-use trails, parking areas, and connectivity projects. The design includes beginners (green trail), intermediate (blue trail) and an advanced trail (red trail) at higher elevations.

According to the plans, when completed, there will be a sidewalk and crosswalk with lighted crossing signs from the community center parking lot that will run parallel to the green trail and connect both trail heads.

There will also be sidewalk from Morrison Springs down Tom Weathers Drive, and crosswalks with lighted crossing signs, curb cuts, and ramps on existing sidewalks on both sides of Morrison Springs Road from Dayton Boulevard to Tom Weathers Drive to create safe walking, biking, and ADA path from Red Bank City Park to Godsey Ridge.

The trail will create safe routes for children to walk and bike, offer new opportunities for seniors to stay active, and enhances connections between neighborhoods.

In a recent press release the city stated the project represented a strategic investment in Red Bank’s health, livability, and future growth. The trail will create safe routes for children to walk and bike, offer new opportunities for seniors to stay active, and enhances connections between neighborhoods, parks, and Red Bank’s Middle & High schools.

The project also supports economic development by making Red Bank a more attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts and families.

Grabe said Ptarmigan Ptrails was awarded the construction bid. Beginning this fiscal year, July 2025–June 2026, trail construction will be the project’s focus and will aim for the completion of the Godsey Ridge trail system in its entirety, including signs, way-finding kiosks, benches, and more trail amenities.

After a brief speech Grabe requested city officials to join him in the ceremonial shovel toss. “At this time, it's my honor to invite the Red Bank City Commission and our Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to join us for a ceremonial groundbreaking,” he said.