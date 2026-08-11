Hamilton County Parks Expands Accessibility With RightHear Technology

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation proudly announces the installation of the RightHear Accessibility System along the Poe Run Path at Enterprise South Nature Park and along the Tennessee Riverpark from the dam to Battery Place.

This innovative technology enhances access and independence for visitors who are blind or have low vision, while creating a more inclusive experience for all park users.

With the implementation of RightHear technology, Hamilton County Parks & Recreation reaffirms its commitment to accessibility and inclusion by working to ensure all visitors can experience local trails and amenities with greater independence, confidence, and equity.

“Ensuring every resident and visitor feels safe, seen, and included is a priority for Hamilton County Government, from our trails and open spaces to our public facilities,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “The installation of RightHear technology at Enterprise South Nature Park is another important step toward making our public spaces accessible to everyone.”

The RightHear system provides users with accessible information through a combination of Bluetooth-enabled beacons and “markers” (RightHear’s QR-code-based technology). Using the RightHear mobile app and a smartphone camera, visitors can access audio descriptions, navigation assistance, safety information, and details about nearby amenities such as restrooms, pavilions, and interpretive features.

At Enterprise South Nature Park, the visitor center includes a beacon that welcomes visitors and provides essential park information, along with a marker detailing the history of the park. Along the Poe Run Path, beginning at Parking Lot #1, visitors can access additional markers that provide navigation assistance, interpretive information, and safety details throughout the trail.

At Tennessee Riverpark (installation planned for August), a combination of beacons and markers provides visitors with information about park amenities, including pavilion rentals, restrooms, fishing pier access, and interpretive features. Markers are available along the section of Riverpark extending from the dam to Battery Place near Veteran’s Bridge.

“Experiencing the positive health benefits, independence, challenge, and tranquility of nature should be accessible to all—not a luxury for some. With the installation of RightHear, we are taking one step closer to creating a more inclusive outdoor experience for everyone,” said Hamilton County Trail Manager Brenna Kelly.

In partnership with Hamilton County Parks & Recreation, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center plans to implement RightHear technology along select trails this fall, further expanding accessible outdoor opportunities throughout the region.

Key features of the RightHear system include:

Real-Time Audio Assistance: The RightHear mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, provides users with audio guidance and information about trails, amenities, and points of interest.

Orientation Assistance: Users can better understand their surroundings, receive audio descriptions, and locate important areas, enhancing independence and confidence while exploring.

Event and Service Information: The system can provide updates about upcoming events, announcements, and other relevant information to help visitors stay informed.

For questions, comments, or interest in helping improve the existing location or text related to Hamilton County’s RightHear signage, please contact Brenna Kelly at brennak@hamiltontn.gov.