Hatching Bonanza Adds Seven Adorable Baby Turtles To The Tennessee Aquarium

North America’s largest publicly viewable collection of freshwater turtles is a little bit bigger and even more adorable thanks to a baby boom at the Tennessee Aquarium that has hatched seven new turtles since mid-May.

Many of these tiny reptiles represent important additions to species classified as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The wave of springtime hatchings included a trio of Four-eyed Turtles (critically endangered), a Beal’s Four-eyed Turtle (endangered), a Spotted Turtle (endangered), a Ringed Map Turtle (endangered) and a Hilaire’s Side-necked Turtle (unlisted).

Even more turtles are on the cusp of hatching, including another pair of Ringed Map Turtles — a species the Aquarium last hatched in 1998 — and clutches of eggs laid by Central American Wood Turtles (near-threatened) and Yellow-blotched Map Turtles (vulnerable). These eggs are now in incubators, where they are exhibiting healthy development.

Only a herpetologist with more than three decades of experience breeding and raising turtles could classify the arrival of so many babies and eggs in such a short time as “a slow year.”

“This is the time of year when we get most of our turtle hatchings, but we haven’t had quantities of anything this year,” says Herpetology Collection Coordinator Bill Hughes. “But we didn’t really want to hatch a lot this year, so three Four-eyed Turtles is actually a good number.”

Now entering his 22nd year at the Aquarium, Hughes set an early, high bar for success caring for baby turtles. In 2007, he made national headlines by hatching the first Four-eyed Turtle ever in human care.

The Aquarium’s continued success breeding this incredibly imperiled Southeast Asian species has added 72 Four-eyed Turtles to the population in human care. Some of these have been sent to other zoological institutions accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, including the Bronx Zoo, Zoo Knoxville and Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. Many are on view in the Aquarium’s working Turtle Nursery in the River Journey building.

By the time Hughes arrived in 2004, the Aquarium already had a well-established reputation for freshwater turtle husbandry. Since opening in 1992, the Aquarium has hatched 1,166 turtles across 56 species and sub-species — an average rate of about 34 turtles a year.

Hatching turtle eggs is often a matter of carefully controlling parameters, such as substrate material, access to water, ambient heat and humidity. Especially for species that have no history of being raised in human care, determining the ideal conditions to hatch an egg can feel like a guessing game.

In some cases, herpetologists have learned to mimic environmental changes that occur in the wild.

To hatch the Hilaire’s Side-necked Turtle, Hughes had to act as a kind of “keeper of the seasons.” A native of South-Central South America, Hilaire’s Side-necked Turtles often lay eggs during that region’s cool, dry season when conditions would not be ideal for newly emerged hatchlings. To improve the odds of survival, eggs undergo a process of delayed development (aka “diapause”) until conditions improve.

Once they’ve developed, babies further delay their hatching (embryonic estivation) until environmental changes such as the arrival of rainy season storms and higher water levels signal that it’s safe to emerge.

To replicate this complex environmental arc, Hughes initially sets the eggs in an incubator at cooler temperatures and lower humidity before slowly warming them and eventually spritzing occasionally to mimic the arrival of “rain.”

“One signal makes them develop; another signal makes them go ‘Hey, it’s time to hatch,’” Hughes summarizes.

Hughes doesn’t keep these kinds of secrets to himself. Within the zoological community, specialists share knowledge between institutions to improve care for the species, as a whole.