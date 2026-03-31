Have A Fun & Furry Weekend With The Chattanooga Zoo’s Hug A Bunny Event

Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Hug a Bunny event is this Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and pet lots of rabbits at two bunny zones, each of which will have 3 to 5 rabbits present at any given time. In total, Zoo staff will rotate about 20 different rabbits through the bunny zones each day while also giving them time for breaks behind the scenes.

“Hug a Bunny is such an uplifting, delightful event,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Visitors of all ages absolutely light up when they see the rabbits, and we bring out some other amazing wildlife to make the experience even more special.”

Visitors will have ample opportunities to meet, touch and pet rabbits with the assistance of Zoo staff, but guests will not be permitted to hold the animals in order to maintain their comfort and safety.

In addition to rabbit encounters, visitors will also take photos with the Easter Bunny, feed giraffes, jump in the bounce house, meet behind-the-scenes animals and enjoy other springtime activities.

Guests are encouraged to look for a special golden egg hidden somewhere on Zoo grounds. Whoever finds the egg wins a free family membership to Chattanooga Zoo for one year. Zoo membership includes unlimited year-round Zoo admission, discounts on special event tickets, discounts on dining and retail at the Zoo and many other benefits.

General admission is included with each Hug a Bunny ticket, so regular Zoo tickets are not available for April 3 and 4. Hug a Bunny tickets are $17.95 for children ages 3-12, $18.95 for seniors ages 65+ and $20.95 for adults. All Chattanooga Zoo members pay only $5.95 — a 70% discount — regardless of age. All children two years old and younger are free.

Hug a Bunny is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the Zoo is utilizing a timed entry system to help keep wait times down throughout the event. Visitors will select an entry time when they purchase their tickets online, and they are asked to arrive at the event at their pre-selected time. All guests are welcome to stay until the event ends at 5 p.m.

For Hug a Bunny tickets and additional details, visit chattzoo.org/events/hug-a-bunny.