Help Celebrate Earth Day With A Variety Of Events And Clean-Ups Around The City

Earth Day began in 1970 as a response to growing concerns about pollution and environmental damage in the United States.
The idea was largely driven by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, who was inspired after witnessing the effects of a massive oil spill in California. He wanted to create a nationwide “teach-in” to raise awareness about environmental issues. He teamed up with activist Denis Hayes, who helped organize the first event.
On April 22, 1970, about 20 million Americans participated—an enormous number at the time—holding rallies, protests, and educational events focused on pollution, wildlife conservation, and clean energy. The success of this first Earth Day helped lead to the creation of major environmental laws and agencies, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Earth Day went global in 1990, mobilizing around 200 million people in over 140 countries. Today, it’s celebrated worldwide, with more than a billion people taking part in activities like tree planting, cleanups, and climate advocacy.
And Chattanoogans are far from being left out of the celebration. Here are a number of events you can take part of all to help our planet and our future.
- Chattanooga Recycling Round-Up. Presented by the Tennessee Environmental Council, Chattanooga Recycling Round-Up is a free community Earth Month event, where locals can drop off hard-to-recycle items like tires, mattresses, scrap metal, and Styrofoam to be recycled. Volkswagen Conference Center. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 18. Free. 8001 Volkswagen Drive. Chattanooga, TN. tectn.org/chattanoogarecycles
- Earth Day at the Aquarium. Earth Day at the aquarium where the education team will be under the pavilion under the River Journey building, as well as unique planet-friendly activities with take-home instructions to help guests support the biodiversity in their own backyards. Also be sure to catch a screening of A Beautiful Planet from 1 p.m. and 4 p.m in IMAX. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. $25-$40. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org
- Earth Day On the River. One of Earth Day’s bigger gatherings in the Scenic City, centered around the riverfront. There will be river and park cleanups in the mornings and then hang around for food trucks, live music, and kids activities later in the day. There will also be exhibits from local farms for adults, as well as sustainability-focused businesses, and outdoor and educational recreation groups. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22. Free. Tennessee Riverpark. 4301 Amnicola Highway. Chattanooga, TN. noogafinder.com/events/earth-day-on-the-river-2026
- Earth Day Southside Clean-Up. 4th annual Earth Day litter cleanup in Southside Chattanooga with Common House Chattanooga, focuses on removing trash, improving neighborhoods, and protecting the local waterways. Green Steps focuses on reducing litter and waste through community action, and this event promises to be both fun and a way to clean up your local community. 12-2:30 p.m. April 22. Free. Common House. 1517 Mitchell Ave. Chattanooga, TN. greenstepschatt.com/events
- Earth Day Celebration at the Creative Discovery Museum. Villaggio per la Terra. In many regions of Italy, spring arrives with spectacular giant puppet celebrations and parades. In Southern Italy, towering figures known as I Giganti parade through the town's streets; bringing to life legendary characters of Italian folklore. Inspired by these Italian traditions, enjoy performances at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. from massive elemental puppets that blend storytelling, the environment, and art to mark the change of the seasons. Included in Museum Admission. April 18, 2026, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Register here: https://www.cdmfun.org/event/villaggio-per-la-terra
- Earth Day Flower Pressing. Join the folks at the Chattery and Lin, with Wanderlust and Wolf, and learn how to process and preserve your favorite florals. If you are passionate about reducing your carbon footprint and would like to take home an upcycled creation, this class is for you. No experience necessary. April 22, 2026, 6-7:30 p.m. $55.20 eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-flower-pressings-tickets-1985601687097
- Hike Day on Lula Lake Land Trust. In honor of Earth Day, come celebrate nature with Lula Lake Land Trust and Outdoor Chattanooga on a guided hike through the landscapes of Lula Lake's Core Preserve property. Over the course of this 3.5-mile hike, you’ll dive into the unique biodiversity of this protected property, exploring the rich ecosystems that thrive there. Hikers will visit all the highlights of the property, including the stunning 110-foot Lula Falls, the serene Lula Lake, and the breathtaking Bluff Overlook, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. April 22, 2026, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is required. This is a free community event but consider adding a donation at checkout under the "add on" section at eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-guided-hike-tickets-1984323590275?
- \Greenspace Community Clean Up Events Across the City. Join Green Steps for a community cleanup in several neighborhoods around the city, with tools and safety vests provided. April 22, 2026, Noon until 2:30 p.m.Pick your location and RSVP here: https://www.greenstepschatt.com/events
- Earth Day at UTC. Features environmental student groups, resources, and activities at the Student Union Plaza. Apr 22, 2026, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Earth Day at the UTC Clarence T. Jones Observatory. Join them on Wednesday, April 22 from 7:00-9:00 for a special Earth Day event to celebrate our planet. In partnership with the Clarence T. Jones Observatory, there will be a free planetarium show and opportunities to learn more about Earth. Best access to the observatory is to park behind the Brainerd United Methodist Church. April 22, 2026, 7-9 p.m. Free. RSVP at mocsyncorgs.utc.edu/event/12389549
- Earth Day: The Art of Nature. As part of the City of Chattanooga’s Celebration of Earth Day and the City Nature Challenge, the Hunter Museum invites guests to visit Reflection Riding to make pressed flower and nature material collages. This event is free for everyone attending the City Nature Challenge. April 26, 2026, 1-3 p.m. Learn more at reflectionriding.org/city-nature-challenge