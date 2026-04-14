Help Celebrate Earth Day With A Variety Of Events And Clean-Ups Around The City

Earth Day began in 1970 as a response to growing concerns about pollution and environmental damage in the United States.

The idea was largely driven by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, who was inspired after witnessing the effects of a massive oil spill in California. He wanted to create a nationwide “teach-in” to raise awareness about environmental issues. He teamed up with activist Denis Hayes, who helped organize the first event.

On April 22, 1970, about 20 million Americans participated—an enormous number at the time—holding rallies, protests, and educational events focused on pollution, wildlife conservation, and clean energy. The success of this first Earth Day helped lead to the creation of major environmental laws and agencies, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Earth Day went global in 1990, mobilizing around 200 million people in over 140 countries. Today, it’s celebrated worldwide, with more than a billion people taking part in activities like tree planting, cleanups, and climate advocacy.

And Chattanoogans are far from being left out of the celebration. Here are a number of events you can take part of all to help our planet and our future.