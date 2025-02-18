Help Needed To Create A Comprehensive New Path For Recreation In Chattanooga

The City of Chattanooga is developing a Comprehensive Recreation Program Plan to create fun, accessible, and engaging recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

This plan will guide how Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will expand desired programs, improve recreation facilities and open spaces, and also ensure everyone has access to quality recreation experiences.

And they want to hear from you.

They are wanting to know what recreation activities, programs, classes and improvements matter most to you and your family?

To help plan for the future, they are asking local residents to spend 10 to 15 minutes and complete the following exercises:

Tell us about your thoughts on recreation in Chattanooga. Your input is a key component to developing Chattanooga's upcoming Comprehensive Recreation Program Plan. Click here

Map It! Provide feedback on your favorite recreation areas, parks, and facilities! Drop comments directly onto a map to tell us your ideas about specific Chattanooga recreation amenities. Click here

What is your vision for recreation activities and the future of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors programs? Share your vision here.

Your input will help shape the future of Chattanooga’s recreation system.