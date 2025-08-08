How To Use Foliage To Bring Year-Round Interest To Your Garden Beds

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett discusses ways to use foliage to bring year-round interest to your garden beds.

Even the best planned perennial garden performs in response to the prevailing weather conditions. There are years when dog days herald a late summer blooming hiatus.

A very hot July can cause mid-summer flowers to finish their show weeks before the late-summer performers are ready to bring on the last act. Rather than be resigned to a colorless August, I focus on foliage for texture and color in the border.

Texture Adds Interest

For texture, it is hard to beat fuzzy lamb’s ears or the bold beauty of cardoon. In the right spot, the fine foliage of bronze fennel provides an interesting focal point. Acanthus—known as “bear’s breeches”— was made famous as a motif in capitals (carved tops) of Greek Corinthian columns. Believe me, the actual plant is more interesting than the stone replica. Ferns of course have it all, wonderful texture and a great range of colors.

A Variety of Colors Provides Contrast

I really like the contrast of green with gold, silver, or red leaves. When choosing plants primarily for foliage interest, keep in mind the color of your soil or mulch. Huechera—coral bells—provide an excellent example of this consideration. Where the soil is a red clay, purple foliage provides an eye-popping contrast with both green neighbors and the earth, while the copper or red toned selections are lost against such a background.

Bright-leaved cannas are stunning whether or not they are blooming. Coleus and caladiums are so colorful and long lasting that they are a great substitute for flowers.

And don't forget, green is a color, too! The green spectrum ranges from chartreuse to nearly blue to soft gray. Because these leaves of green come in every conceivable size, shape, and texture, you can make beautiful planted spaces with thoughtful use of shades of green.

The soft grey green of lavender stands out against a background of such green companions as peonies and cone flowers. Sedums (shown at right) are unparalleled in their diversity of shapes and colors. As a bonus, they produce delightfully contrasting flowers, which fade to provide winter interest.

Ground Cover: A Colorful Foundation Option

Many ground covers are amazingly adaptable, offering an interesting alternative to mulch. They create a foundation upon which to layer the contrasting foliage of taller plants. This layer remains interesting when not much is flowering. I like to underplant these areas with early spring blooming bulbs to extend the period of visual interest.

Ornamental Grasses: Year-Round Embellishments

I noticed that ornamental grasses are underused here. They come in a wonderful range of colors and sizes. I knew a gardener who created dramatically elegant beds using grasses exclusively. These were attractive from late spring through winter. In early spring, grasses must be cut back, but they grow quickly in warm weather.

One of my favorites is Cloud Nine, a switch grass. Its strongly vertical blue foliage is topped in summer by a cloud of silvery seed panicles. Pink muhly grass is growing in popularity for its late season nimbus of sparking pink. Many grasses make spectacular specimen plants. Highly adaptable, all they need is sun.

Focus on foliage to create a season-spanning visual feast, as shown in Ann's garden above.