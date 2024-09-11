Hundreds Attend First Weekend Of Sportspot, Provide Feedback On Riverfront Future

Officially opening on Friday September 6th, SportSpot is testing the concept for a recreational zone and more daily use in the Riverfront Parks.

Over 200 people came out to participate in skating, biking and pickleball along with others on the sideline cheering on family members. Children as young as two years old played on the new modular pump track.

Feedback from the participants is already coming in via a survey about the space. “My son always meets others on bikes. We love biking and ride all over the US. This is a cool concept! This is great for kids but could also be awesome for local bikers of all ages,” said one parent. Another participant said, “I love seeing places where we can do more sports and hobbies in the city. We need more!”

Colorful murals by Little Things Lab along with planters through a partnership with the Barn Nursery have enlivened the space that is used occasionally for bus parking. “An underpass isn’t a place that you would typically want to go with your family,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “Now not only are we seeing people in a space that is normally empty, but they are also being active, getting exercise along with experiencing the mental health benefits through community connections.”

SportSpot will continue to offer pickleball, skating, the pump track and free equipment until September 21st when the event will pause for IronMan. Returning on October 4th, the space will transition to 3 on 3 basketball, pump track and roller-skating rink.

Free community events are also planned for the space with “How to Pump”, a workshop on how to use a pump track with White Oak Bicycle Co-Op, on Saturday September 14 from 12pm – 2pm and “Rollin’ the River” with free skate rentals for all ages with Dazey Skates on September 15 from 12pm – 4pm. The full schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/sportspot.

The full plan for “Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” can be found at www.riverfrontparkscha.com

SportSpot is hosted by River City Company in partnership and support from the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Outdoor Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation and the Barn Nursery.

Event Information:

Dates: September 6 – 21 / October 4 – 20

Times: Daily 9am – Sunset

Cost: Free

URL: www.rivercitycompany.com/sportspot

Special Events:

September 14: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 12pm - 2pm | DJ from 5pm – 7pm to keep you moving!

September 15: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12:00pm - 4:00pm

September 18: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 6pm - 7:30pm

October 6: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12:00pm - 4:00pm

October 9: “How to Pump with White Oak Bicycle Co-op” 6pm - 7pm

October 13: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 12:00pm - 4:00pm

October 19: Rollin’ the River with Dazey Skates - Free Skate Rentals 2:00pm - 6:00pm & DJ

*SportSpot will be closed September 22 - October 3