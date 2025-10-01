Ignite The Night At Fire Up The Fields: Annual Sculpture Fields Burn & Festival

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is thrilled to announce the return of its signature fundraising event, Fire Up the Fields, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

This one-of-a-kind evening blends art, music, food, and community, culminating in the spectacular burning of a monumental wooden sculpture by local artist Andrew Nigh.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable festival atmosphere filled with music, food, and energy under the stars. As the night builds, the park transforms into a glowing canvas, culminating in the awe-inspiring burn of Nigh’s larger-than-life wooden sculpture—an ephemeral work of art that exists only in this moment of fire and community.

“Fire Up the Fields is more than just an event—it’s a cultural happening that unites Chattanooga through creativity, music, and shared experience,” said Lynn Brown, Executive Director of Sculpture Fields. “Every ticket helps sustain our mission of bringing world-class outdoor art to the public.”

Event Highlights:

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Live music by Shaky’s Bad Knee and DJ 'Texture JacK' spinning from the main stage

Food trucks serving a wide variety of local flavors

Beverages for adults and kids

Sculpture Burn at 8:30 p.m.

Afterparty until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite: Fire Up the Fields 2025 Tickets.

All sales are final. Tickets are nonrefundable and subject to sellout. Rain or shine; wind permitting.

This major fundraising event supports Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, located at 1800 Polk Street, Chattanooga, TN, ensuring continued access to a world-class, publicly available outdoor sculpture museum for the benefit of the entire community.