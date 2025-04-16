Imagination Station In Collegedale Reopens After Winter Improvements

Children of all ages will be excited to learn that Imagination Station, Collegedale’s award-winning playground, is now open.

The playground underwent substantial improvements over the winter months and is now ready to welcome guests – young and old alike.

Upgrades to the 1 to 5 year olds play area included a new modern play structure with inclusive elements, benches, and shade coverings. A mushroom seating area, sensory wave climber, an animal trackers panel, and a music area are all part of the additional featured equipment.

The renovations for the 6 to 12-year-olds’ playground included the installation of an inclusive whirl and updates to the poured-in-place surfacing. While the playground was closed, several damaged portions of the play structure were also replaced. The City plans to reinstall benches in this area as well.

New benches, picnic tables and sun shades were installed in addition to adding new safety surfacing throughout the park.

“It has been great seeing all the children enjoying the playground again,” said Wayon Hines, Collegedale City Manager. “We still have a grass area sectioned off until we can clean it up and get grass growing. Otherwise, it has been a lot of fun watching the families enjoy the playground again.”

The renovation project is a result of the city receiving GameTime’s National Demonstration Site Grant as part of the 2024 Tennessee Recreation and Park Association (TRPA) Statewide Training and Funding Initiative. The grant saved the city approximately half the cost on all playground equipment.

For additional information about the park, go to Collegedale’s Facebook page @CityofCollegedale or Collegedale Parks and Recreation Facebook page @Collegedaleparksandrec.