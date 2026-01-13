Improvement Projects Coming To North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park

A construction project at North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park will force the closure of the main parking area and forbid access to the popular Blue Hole in the park for about one year.

The project will improve parking by adding asphalt and striping, improve the entrance to the park, add an ADA pier for river viewing, and include a restroom. The work will begin in early 2026.

“We are excited about these new features coming to our park. Unfortunately, the work will curtail parking and close access to the Blue Hole,“ said Park Manager Sarah Geeslin. “We want visitors to know what to expect, and we appreciate their patience while we make these upgrades. Safety is our highest priority.”

All the popular water holes that are accessed from the main parking area will be closed, including the popular Blue Hole.

The Blue Hole, about one mile from the parking area, is a section of the park that many guests enjoy. With the construction project, there is no safe way to allow visitors to get there. Both sides of the gorge are dangerous. Anyone who attempts to access the Blue Hole may face charges.

Other locations at the park such as Flipper Bend or Barker Camp have limited parking, and carpooling is recommended. However, the terrain at those sites can be extremely difficult.

Visitors to the park are encouraged to be prepared, do some research about the status of the park, and know their own physical limitations.

The park often experiences high visitation, and visitors should not park on roadsides or in non-designated areas. If the park is full, people are asked to consider visiting another state park in the area, such as Cumberland Trail State Park, Harrison Bay State Park, and Booker T. Washington State Park.

Access to all areas along Chickamauga Creek may close due to inclement weather and/or rising waters. Rangers and staff may close areas with little to no notice to park visitors.