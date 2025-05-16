Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Returns Sunday For The 10th Year

The Scenic City will be on display once again over the weekend as it plays host to the IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon for its 10th year of racing on Sunday, May 18.

Over the past decade, Chattanooga has evolved into a hub for racing enthusiasts, with its scenic routes and passionate community. A come from near and far to experience the iconic courses, picturesque landscape, and unforgettable experiences all race weekend long.

Top professional triathletes will head to Scenic City to compete for a total professional prize purse of $40,000. The men’s pro race will include the likes of Sam Long (USA), Jackson Laundry (CAN), Sam Appleton (AUS) while the women’s pro race will see the likes Grace Alexander (USA), Jodie Stimpson (GBR), and Sarah Bishop (USA) looking to bring home victory.

Athletes will kick off their journey with a 1.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River before embarking on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course takes athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

Athletes will enter the water in a rolling start and head straight down the river for a 1.4 mile stretch before exiting at the beautiful Ross’s Landing Park. Spectators will have a great opportunity to watch the swim from the Veterans and Market Street Bridges and the Tennessee Riverwalk. The average water temperature is typically in the low 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

The bike course takes riders 11 miles south of town before beginning a 34-mile loop in north Georgia. Athletes can expect incredible views as they parallel Lookout Mountain on this rolling course with great road surfaces. As athletes near the end of the loop, they will get the opportunity to ride through historic Chickamauga.

Athletes will have a chance to see the Scenic City as they complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, The Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, Walnut Street Bridge and the beautiful Riverfront Parkway. The final stretch will bring down Riverfront Parkway to finish at Ross's Landing along the Tennessee River.

Get the full schedule of events at ironman.com/races/im703-chattanooga/schedule.

The IRONMAN Foundation will partner with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga to host our first Swim Ready youth swim clinic for underserved children within the Chattanooga community. The launch of this multi-year program expands our commitment to leave a lasting impact long after race day by providing swim lessons for essential swimming skills and safety.

In addition, the IRONMAN Foundation is distributing over $35,000 in charitable giveback to local organizations within the Chattanooga region this year, bringing the total historical giveback to over $924,000. Learn about the IRONMAN Foundation by visiting ironmanfoundation.org.