Ironman Celebrates A Decade Of Adventure Here In The Scenic City

More than 2,100 registered athletes will take on 140.6 miles of outdoor adventure this Sunday at the 2024 First Horizon Bank IRONMAN Chattanooga, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series.

This weekend’s Ironman celebrates a decade of endurance racing in the Scenic City.

The race begins with a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River, followed by a brand new 112-mile bike course, and finishing with a 26.2-mile run through Chattanooga’s vibrant downtown neighborhoods.

This year’s sold-out event, continues to stand as a globally renowned triathlon, showcasing the dedication, strength, and resilience of competitors from across the globe.

In celebration of 10 years of IRONMAN Chattanooga, a special commemorative medal has been designed in collaboration with local artist Isaac Duncan III. This unique medal captures the spirit of Chattanooga's culture, history, and community, offering athletes a meaningful memento of their achievement.

The Swim

Spectators will have a great opportunity to watch the entire swim as they walk alongside the swimmers on the Chattanooga Riverwalk. Athletes will exit the water at Ross’s Landing Park.

The Bike

From there athletes will make their quick change and grab their bicycles. The cyclers will head south to Martin Luther King Boulevard and on to US-27. Athletes will then head north through Red Bank and up to Soddy Daisy. Athletes will complete three loops on US-27 before heading back toward Chattanooga. The new bike course will have a dedicated lane throughout the entire course and consist of 4,300 feet of elevation gain across 112-miles.

To ensure the safety of all participants, several road closures will be in effect during the event. Learn more about the road closures here.

The Run

Athletes will have a chance to see the Scenic City as they complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, The Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, Walnut Street Bridge, and Riverfront Parkway. The final stretch will bring athletes down Riverfront Parkway towards a spectacular finish at Ross's Landing along the Tennessee River.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thurs., Sept. 26

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. — IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in

Fri., Sept. 27

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

Sat., Sept. 28

9 a.m. — IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run start

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — IRONMAN Village

Sun., Sept. 29

7:30 a.m. — 2024 IRONMAN Chattanooga race start

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. — IRONMAN Village

10 p.m. – 12:40 a.m. — Finisher Party

Mon., Sept. 30

7 a.m. – 12 p.m. — IRONMAN Village

9:30 a.m. — Awards Ceremony

See the full schedule here.