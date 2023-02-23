IRONMAN Chattanooga Ranks In The Top 5 In Five Athlete Choice Awards Voting

IRONMAN has announced the results of its 2022 Athlete Choice Awards, releasing the Top 5 highest-scoring events in a variety of categories based solely on athlete surveys from all of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN North America Series triathlons.

Out of all the full distance IRONMAN events in North America that took place in 2022, IRONMAN Chattanooga, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, ranked in the Top 5 in five categories—the race was selected 1st in Best Overall Swim, 2nd in Best Overall Satisfaction, 5th in Best Overall Bike, 5th in Best Overall Finish Line, and 5th in Best Overall Venue.

Results for the North American regional 2022 Athlete Choice Awards were gathered from post event surveys sent to all athletes who competed in a VinFast IRONMAN North America Series triathlon.

“The Chattanooga community works hard annually to produce the best race environment for each of our IRONMAN events. We are so appreciative that the IRONMAN athletes love our Tennessee River and competing in Chattanooga,” said Tim Morgan, Chief Sports Officer, Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Additional details regarding the IRONMAN Athlete Choice Awards and IRONMAN Chattanooga, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series:

For every IRONMAN race, event surveys were sent post event to all athletes who competed. Surveys encompassed the respective areas. Based on the cumulative results, the Top 5 North American events were ranked.

Surveys are on a five-point satisfaction scale.

The 2023 edition of IRONMAN Chattanooga, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series will take place on Sept. 24, 2023, visit www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga for more details.

To view the full list of IRONMAN Athlete Choice Award results, please visit www.ironman.com/athletes-choice-ironman.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.