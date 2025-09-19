Help With The Longest Running Tennessee River Basin Clean-Up

The Tennessee River Rescue was founded over thirty years ago by a group of environmentalists who decided that enough was enough.

Motivated by the trash lining the Tennessee River, they started a grassroots effort to make a difference.

Local non-profit WaterWays carries on this vision by coordinating an effort along with community leaders and hundreds of volunteers to remove debris during the annual Tennessee River Rescue around the Chattanooga Region.

Last year, the collective effort removed 38,000 pounds of trash, 110 tires, and 10,000 pounds of bulk items from our waterways. And now you can help the volunteer effort with the next River Rescue on Saturday, October 4th, 2025.

“It is an event that feels good to be part of, part of an effort by 800 plus volunteers working together to clean up the shorelines of the Tennessee River and its tributaries," says Christine Bock Hunt, former River Rescue Coordinator. "Why is it so successful? Because you are part of something bigger, you are joining with others, seeing immediate results, but more importantly, getting close to the animals you are helping. You see the turtles, herons, kingfishers, and frogs. You are making a difference.”

After all of these years, the Tennessee River Rescue volunteers are still picking up tons of trash, so what is the impact? Is it helping? Fewer large items like refrigerators are found, but many tires are still dumped in our waterways. Over the years, volunteers have noted a huge increase in plastic items, especially water bottles.

Imagine what our waterways would be like without the Tennessee River Rescue. We would be covered up with plastic bottles and cigarette butts. The event also raises awareness about litter, most of which comes from land and then into our creeks and rivers.

If you would like to volunteer, please visit tennesseeriverrescue.org/volunteer/