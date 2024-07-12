July Gardening Tip: Treasure Hunting In The Big Box Stores

While local garden centers give us great advice and a variety of plants that grow well in our area, there are times when garden centers at big box stores have hard-to-find plants and reduced prices. Master Gardener Ann Bartlett tells us when and how to shop at the big box garden centers.

I confess that I was a dime store junky. I enjoy prowling around secondhand stores. I am also a clearance aisle queen. As summer follows spring, I love hunting for hidden treasure in big box garden centers.

I have found the unexpected treasures of pineapple lilies 50% off, snapdragons for a quarter a piece and spring blooming bulbs 75% off. I also find that the big box centers have perennial plants, including unusual selections at price points far below mail order sources.

The plants are healthy and quickly become established. Example: I took a chance on turtle head (chelone) and found that it thrived in the bog.

In early spring I often see tender perennials on offer. Bearing beautiful blooms just when we need a dash of color most, freesias, cineraria, and tuberous begonias give your garden seasonal accents. Though these tropical natives are only cold hardy to Zones 9 and 10, they prefer cool summers.

Lupine is another perennial that does not tolerate heat. Cold hardy in Zones 4–8, it thrives in the cool summers of the northeast and northwestern coast. Nevertheless, the gardener might try it on the border of a woodland.

Perhaps my most endearing find was a pretty little tropical in a 5- inch pot. For less than $10, I thought I was getting an exotic accent plant (Curcuma alismatifolia) for the summer. First it outgrew one pot after another until it occupied a large pot on the porch. It bloomed into autumn so we brought it inside where it continued to put on a show until it suddenly “died.” We moved the pot into the garage. The following spring the plant sprang to life!

This ornamental member of the ginger family is now in its fifth year and still getting larger. It was a one-time wonder and I’ve never seen it in a store again.

With their nationwide presence and purchasing power, the big box stores bring in plants that local nurseries do not carry. A member of the rose club pointed out that Lowe’s is the only place carrying Kordes roses, which are known for their superior disease resistance. I found one on clearance and it has performed well for years.

This spring, rose club members cleaned out the inventory of Ping Lim roses at two Walmart garden centers. Rumor was that more were to be found in Dunlap, but I didn’t hear of anyone venturing over the mountain to shop.

Do I shop local garden centers? The answer is a resounding “yes”!

I buy most of my annuals from local sources because they have more variety when I want to plant them. It is also where we’ve found most of the perennials for our woodland understory. (My husband seldom sees a hosta he does not want to add to our collection

Happy hunting! Whether you find a bargain, a unique plant or a bit of both, the joy is in the journey.