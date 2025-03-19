Kids Encouraged To Explore And Engage At Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps

Spring is in the air in Chattanooga, but before you know it, kids will be out of school for summer.

Join the Tennessee Aquarium as they dive into nature through animal encounters, unique tours, crafts, and hands-on activities in a variety of summer camp offerings.

There are a few spots left for the following highly popular summer camps at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Weird World on June 16-18: A special 3-day camp for ages 5-12 – Campers will discover some extraordinary and “weird” adaptations of animals and plants to survive.

Tiny Tides on June 23-27: Afternoon session for pre-K ages 4-5 – Half-day camp to help prepare kids for kindergarten through making friends, engaging with nature, and encouraging independence.

Shaped by Nature on July 14-18: Camp for ages 5-12 – Campers will explore nature-inspired innovations and designs, like a beaver’s dam, while trying their own hand at invention. Let your child’s imagination run wild.

A full list of Tennessee Aquarium summer camps, which run from June 9 to Aug. 1, and the online registration can be found here.

Camps are available for ages 4-16, ranging from three to five days each.

Don’t miss out on the summer fun. Register now.