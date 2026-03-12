Lace Up And Head Outdoors: Tennessee State Parks Ready For Spring Hikes

Tennessee State Parks will host Spring Hikes on Saturday, March 21, the second of the parks’ series of Signature Hikes throughout the year.

The Spring Hikes are guided by park staff who can point to natural, cultural, and historical features of the parks.

Harrison Bay State Park

This annual hike will be Ranger-led on the Lakeshore Loop Trail (located in the gravel parking lot on the side of the road as you are driving to the campgrounds) We will be taking a relaxing pace along the trail while looking for the refreshing sights and sounds of Spring along the way. The Lakeshore Loop Trail is a 0.55-mile trail with a steep incline in some areas and rocky terrain.

There is no fee as this is one of our signature hikes, but please register so that we will have an idea of how many participants to expect. By joining us, you will be a part of a statewide Signature Spring Hike along with hundreds of other participants enjoying Tennessee's beautiful State Parks and Natural Areas!

Red Clay State Historic Park

Hike along the Blue Hole Trail and through the field to learn about the changes that come with spring. Please wear close-toed shoes and bring water!. We will meet on the Visitor Center porch at 10 AM to get started.

The Blue Hole Trail is approximately 0.20-mi, and the field is approximately 0.75-mi, making the total distance ~1-mi. For more specific trail information, please see the Essential Eligibility Criteria.

A detailed list of parks offering the hikes can be found online at tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes.

The Spring Hikes are free, and the degree of difficulty can range from moderate to difficult to strenuous, depending on the park. Hikes can be short or all-day excursions. It’s an opportunity for park visitors to learn more about their favorite parks or discover new parks. It’s also an opportunity to meet other people.

“Spring is an excellent time for hikes in the parks, and we encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Brian Clifford, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “You don’t have to be a longtime hiker to enjoy the day. Our state parks have a wide variety of hikes to choose from, so there is something for everybody throughout the state.”

Among the many hikes, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will have an adventurous hike to the top of Chigger Ridge for views of Buckeye Falls in its entirety. Paris Landing State Park will host a hike and wildflower hunt to identify ephemeral wildflowers and redbud trees. Fort Pillow State Historic Park will combine its hike with the Great American Cleanup, during which hikers will pick up litter.

Participants in all hikes are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, dress accordingly for the weather, and bring snacks and bottled water.

The Signature Hikes series began with the First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 and will include the National Trails Day Hikes on June 6 and the After-Thanksgiving Hikes Nov. 27.

Whether joining the hikes or not, anyone may donate to the Tennessee State Parks Trail Pack at tnstateparks.com/donate/trail-pack to help with maintenance projects or volunteer for an event at tnstateparks.com/get-involved/volunteering.

As always, admission to all Tennessee State Parks is free.