Land Trust For Tennessee Helps To Preserve Marion County's South Cumberland Plateau

Fifteen pristine acres in the South Cumberland Plateau area in Marion County will be permanently protected thanks to a conservation easement agreement between the landowners and the Land Trust for Tennessee.

Senior Conservation Project Manager Jackson Lundy said landowners Jan and Ed Routon have owned the property they have described as “magical,” for 20 years.

The newly protected land includes a lush forest and stream along Jumpoff Creek. The property sits just southeast of Sewanee, within the South Cumberland Plateau region, and features one of the area’s most striking natural landmarks: Jumpoff Falls.

Lundy said the conservation easement allows the Routons to continue using the property for recreation and as a family retreat, while ensuring that its forest and stream remain protected from subdivision or intensive development. The land will remain protected in perpetuity.

Lundy said the protected property is not for public use.

“The vast majority of our conservation easement agreements do not allow public access to the property.” he said. “The land is protected from, intensive forest management. You can't clear cut the property, you can’t develop more housing, but it is still private land. Now, the landowners do have the option to allow the public to use the property. They can do that through the easement, or they can just do it on their volition. But in this case, it is still private property.”

Lundy said 15-acres is small when compared to other lands the Land Trust for Tennessee has agreed to protect, but this particular property is wonderfully unique.

“That part of the South Cumberland Plateau is beautiful,” he said. “The best thing about protecting this property is protecting that waterfall and that exceptional stream frontage. It’s so unique to see mountain laurels covering a stream.”

The owners said the Jumpoff Falls and nearby Jumpoff Rock overlook Jumpoff Cove, are sites once referenced by Mark Twain in Life on the Mississippi when writing about 19th-century bandit John Murrell.

The property has long been admired locally for its history and geology. It includes oak-hickory and pine forest and the meandering Jumpoff Creek, which drops nearly 90 feet in a series of falls before flowing into Jumpoff Cove Branch.

The land also holds traces of early settlements, a Civil War-era homestead, and a small exploratory coal mine believed to date back more than a century. The protection of this land helps maintain forest habitat and water quality in a region known for its steep slopes, clean streams, and scenic bluffs.

“Nature is preserved,” Lundy said. “Wildlife is preserved. The natural ecosystem and waterways are preserved and the public, whether through direct access or not, will still benefit from the fact that those views and that waterfall will still be there. It can’t be changed.”

“We want to ensure that the whole of this unique and unspoiled property remains ‘magical’ and is not destroyed by subdividing, overdevelopment, or forest clearing,” said the Routons in a statement. “We want to pass the property along to future owners who, like us, want to enjoy the special beauty of this natural area.”

“The Routons’ decision to protect this remarkable piece of the Cumberland Plateau ensures that its forest, waterfall, and stories will remain part of Tennessee’s landscape forever,” said Emily Parish, Vice President at The Land Trust for Tennessee. “Their commitment helps keep this region’s natural and cultural history intact for future generations.”

Lundy said property owners, wanting to conserve natural areas of their land should reach out to the Land Trust for Tennessee and discuss their options.

“We work across all Tennessee,” he said. “A lot of people don't know that conservation easements are an option for them. If people want to learn more about our work, I really encourage them to reach out either on our website or by phone, and we'd always be happy to educate landowners on what could be an option.”

Each conservation easement is unique and tailored to the conservation values of the property and the landowner’s goals.

Benefits of conservation easements:

Peace of Mind – The land will be conserved forever by The Land Trust for Tennessee in a way that satisfies the landowner’s goals and protects the conservation values of the land.

– The land will be conserved forever by The Land Trust for Tennessee in a way that satisfies the landowner’s goals and protects the conservation values of the land. Charitable Deduction – When you agree not to develop land, its appraised value is reduced. Landowners may be eligible for an income tax deduction based on that reduction in value.

– When you agree not to develop land, its appraised value is reduced. Landowners may be eligible for an income tax deduction based on that reduction in value. Reduced Property Taxes – This agreement may reduce or stabilize property taxes, depending on current zoning, land use, and current assessed value.

– This agreement may reduce or stabilize property taxes, depending on current zoning, land use, and current assessed value. Estate Planning – Conservation easements may also reduce estate taxes, help keep land in the family, and resolve potential disagreements among heirs. Your tax attorney and accountant can tell you more about specific tax benefits that may apply to your situation.

To learn more visit www.landtrusttn.org