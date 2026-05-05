Laurel Dace Day Returns To Celebrate One Of North America’s Most-Imperiled Fish

In May, the Tennessee Aquarium and the community of Spring City are once again joining forces to spotlight a native Tennessee species that’s considered one of North America’s 10 most-imperiled fishes.

The federally endangered Laurel Dace was historically found in nine streams atop Walden Ridge north of Chattanooga. In the last 15 years, however, its range has dramatically decreased. Today, only two streams — both near Spring City — harbor Laurel Dace populations.

The inaugural Laurel Dace Day was hosted in Spring City last May through a partnership with the Aquarium, the Town of Spring City and Visit Spring City. The event successfully attracted visitors to the Rhea County community and raised awareness of the challenges faced by the festival’s namesake minnow.

On Saturday, May 16, Laurel Dace Day will return to Spring City Nature Park. The day will kick off with a 5K race and a new 10K race this year. Other events will include a half-mile family fun run, a farmer’s market with artisan vendors and live music performances. Attendees will also be able to speak to Aquarium freshwater scientists and educators to learn more about the Laurel Dace.

“We’re so excited to be returning to Spring City to raise awareness of this little minnow that has inspired an entire town,” says Stephanie Chance, the Aquarium’s director of conservation. “The future of the Laurel Dace depends on regional support like this, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for another day of celebrating the aquatic ecosystems and species in our backyards.”

The scope of this year’s celebration will extend beyond city limits. Cumberland Trail Conference will lead a hike through historical Laurel Dace habitat, and Tennessee Riverline will host a snorkeling trip to discover aquatic species in the nearby Piney River.

The Laurel Dace has been in steep decline for years, thanks to a host of challenges. The species’ prospects for survival reached a critical point in 2024, however, when a prolonged drought spurred the Aquarium to save the Laurel Dace from near-certain extinction.

News of this timely rescue spread throughout the region and inspired Spring City’s community leadership. Leading up to the first Laurel Dace Day last year, Spring City officially declared itself as “Home of the Laurel Dace” and designated the minnow as the town’s “official fish.”

During the drought-prompted rescue, about 300 Laurel Dace were recovered from their streams and temporarily relocated into human care. These individuals were thought to represent the majority of the species’ population remaining in the wild.

Most of those rescued Laurel Dace were returned to their native streams the following spring. A small assurance — or “ark” — population remains at the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute to ensure the Laurel Dace will survive even if events lead to the species’ extinction in the wild.

Laurel Dace Day will help support the Aquarium’s continuing efforts to protect the Laurel Dace and bolster wild populations.

The presenting sponsor of Laurel Dace Day is Dayton, Tennessee-based Nokian Tyres, which is headquartered just 20 miles from the Laurel Dace’s streams. The collaboration is part of Nokian Tyres’ Road to Sustainable Success initiative, through which the global tiremaker serves as an advocate for sustainability efforts in Southeast Tennessee.

“Rhea County and Spring City have rallied around the Laurel Dace in a powerful way – which is not surprising, since this community has a long tradition of coming together for important causes,” says Nokian Tyres Senior Communications Manager Wes Boling. “We’re honored to support the Tennessee Aquarium’s efforts to protect the Laurel Dace.”

Additional support for Laurel Dace Day is provided by Monkey Town Brewing Co., 101.1 The Eagle, Visit Spring City, Food City and La-Z-Boy.

Laurel Dace Day is free to attend, but pre-registration and fees are required for race participation. Excursions are free as well but are limited to 20 participants and require advance registration.

For more information about the festival, to sign up for the race, fun run, or excursions, or to volunteer to support Laurel Dace Day, visit tnaqua.org/events-programs/laurel-dace-day

Event schedule

Friday, May 15

6 p.m. – Special screening of Freshwaters Illustrated’s Hidden Rivers film at the Tennessee Valley Theater (184 W. Jackson Ave., Spring City, Tennessee)

Saturday, May 16