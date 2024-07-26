Local Leaders Reveal The Future Of The Downtown Riverfront Parks

Over the past year, thousands of residents have shared their hopes and desires for the Riverfront Parks, the collection of greenspaces, including Ross’ Landing, that runs between the Tennessee River and Riverfront Parkway near the Aquarium.

Through an extensive community-wide planning process, the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, along with River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio, have created a plan to build upon the legacy of the iconic Riverfront Parks to create a place where everyone can play and be active year-round.

Renderings of the future of the parks can be found here.

Last summer, River City Company shared three conceptual designs for the Riverfront Parks and has been soliciting the community’s response since then through open houses, focus groups and stakeholder input sessions. The expert consultant teams identified specific features from each of the designs that were most important to community members. The plan presented today is a combination of the best of all three.

To ensure the next iteration of the Riverfront Parks reflects the community desires, guiding principles have been established. These include honoring history, connecting district corridors, enhancing the ecology, providing shade and soften spaces, and using inspiration from a “southern porch” for the parks.

“When I was mayor in the early 2000s, our community came together in an unprecedented way to launch a public and private initiative that totally transformed our waterfront in just 35 months. Two decades later, it is time to take the next step. I am grateful to River City Company and our two Mayors for building upon our city’s unique waterfront history, for listening to the public’s desires for this unique space, and for believing that our community can always aim higher,” said former U.S. Senator and City of Chattanooga Mayor, Bob Corker.

“While our Riverfront Parks are in the heart of our city, they are not widely used outside of a handful of large-scale events each year. Our community clearly told us that they want this to change. This plan provides the opportunity to enhance large-scale events with infrastructure upgrades and amenities but also create a place that you would want to visit with your family on a summer afternoon,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

The plan proposes enhancements from just west of the Olgiati Bridge to the edge of Ross’ Landing to the east. Each distinct area of the larger park is presented as a unique “Porch”.