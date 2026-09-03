Lula Lake Land Trust Holds Three Open Gate Days Over The Labor Day Weekend

With summer temperatures still on the rise, this Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to head out to Lula Lake’s Land Trust, where they will be opening their core preserve to visitors from Saturday, September 5th to Monday, September 7th, giving them access to hike over eight miles of trails with stunning bluff overlook views.

Folks can also cool off in the shade of the trees and the surrounding mist of the 120-foot waterfall, Lula Falls.

Reservations are required in advance, and there is a $16 Conservation fee per vehicle, with all proceeds going directly back into preserving Lula Lake’s Land Trust. Spaces are very limited to support conservation, and reservations are broken up into arrival times. One of my favorite things about Lula Lake is that they also allow dogs so long as they are leashed and well picked up after. Be sure to bring your furry friend along with you and plenty of water.

Not only has Lula Lake Land Trust further demonstrated and reinforced Chattanooga’s identity as an outdoor city, but it has also brought a great deal of tourism and foot traffic into the Scenic City as people are traveling from Nashville, Atlanta, and even further away to experience the tranquil nature and sheer wonder of Lula Falls and Lula Lake.

In speaking with the Director of Development at Lula Lake Land Trust, Matthew Hubbard, about how Lula Lake contributes to the ongoing identity of Chattanooga as an outdoor city, while only being a short drive away from downtown, he detailed working on preservation since 1994 and that the land trust is always looking for ways to get folks outdoors and further engage with the community.

“Lula Lake Land Trust is practically in Chattanooga’s backyard. Our organization has been dedicated to the preservation of lands located within the Rock Creek watershed on Lookout Mountain since 1994. Our mission to preserve the natural and historic landscapes surrounding Rock Creek and its tributaries through conservation, education, and low-impact recreation not only contributes to what it means to protect the outdoors in the greater Chattanooga region but also teaches our community how their actions today affect our tomorrow.

We feel strongly that in order for people to respect and fall in love with nature, they need to experience it. For over 30 years, Lula Lake Land Trust has been working to provide public access to our 4,000-plus acres of protected land. We've built over 60 miles of trails for public enjoyment and are always looking for new ways to engage with our community.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience a guided group hike led by experts, for $40, in which they will be trekking the “Classic Loop” trail, covering the impressive Lula Falls, Lula Lake, and the bluff overlook while also discussing the history of Lula Lake Land Trust and its conservation and preservation work. It’s a 4.5-mile hike and is considered moderately difficult.

When asked about balancing conservation efforts with inviting visitors to experience the sheer beauty of Lula Lake Land Trust, Hubbard discussed some of those conservation efforts and detailed that they’ve spent decades working to craft a harmony between protecting wildlife and habitats while allowing folks to enjoy the space.

“We understand visitors want to come to Lula Lake to experience the majestic waterfall, Lula Falls, and Lula Lake itself on their hike. By allowing them to visit our Core Preserve on public access dates, we hope they’ll come with the desire to hike and leave with the knowledge of what it means to protect land, and that they’ll understand the sense of awe they experienced today is the same sense of awe people experienced centuries ago and will experience centuries from now.