Make Plans To Race With Your Four-Legged Friend At The Upcoming Tails, Trails & Ales

Take to the trails with your furry friends at Reflection Riding on Saturday, April 25 with Tails, Trails, and Ales.

This one-of-a-kind outdoor experience brings adventurous dog lovers together to run, hike, and celebrate all things canine in one of Chattanooga’s most beautiful natural settings, and is hosted by Nooga Paws, Bad Beard Events, and Reflection Riding.

Choose from a 1-mile Pup Dash, 5K, or 10K trail run and explore scenic routes side-by-side with your dog. Whether you’re racing for time or strolling for fun, this event is all about movement, connection, and enjoying the outdoors together.

After you cross the finish line, stick around for the family friendly celebration. Enjoy local craft beer, great food from breweries and food trucks, and pet-friendly vendors. Every human finisher receives race swag, and every pup earns a bandana (because they deserve it, too).

Join them from Noon to 3:00 PM for the festivities. Both timed and untimed options are available.

Please note: one dog per participant, 6-foot leashes required. This is a cupless event, so bring your own water vessel—but dog bowls will be provided.

They hope you’ll join them for a trail day designed just for you and your best four-legged friend. See you on the trails!

Register at reflectionriding.org/events/tails-trails-and-ales-2026