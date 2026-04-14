Making A Splash: Tennessee Aquarium Seeking Public Support In National Contest

Rising above the banks of one of America's most biodiverse rivers, the Tennessee Aquarium is seeking waves of support to become a top 10 finisher in USA Today’s 10Best Aquariums list once again.

The Aquarium is one of 20 aquariums across the country nominated in this year’s USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Aquarium. The nominees were determined by a panel of subject experts and editors, but the results are decided by public vote.

Voting in the contest is free and requires no registration. Votes may be submitted once daily from now until Monday, May 11, at 11:59 a.m. EDT.

The Tennessee Aquarium is known for leading guests on a journey that follows the path of water from the mountains to the sea. Along the way, people discover the incredible aquatic species that thrive in freshwater yet remain hidden below the surface.

Guests make lifelong memories while getting up close to romping otters, touching Lake Sturgeon, and marveling at river giants and a richly diverse gathering of turtles.

They also discover the vital link between rivers and the ocean while encountering gentle stingrays, playful penguins, sharks and unusual sea creatures like frogfish and lumpsuckers.

Serving locals and visitors from around the world, the two Aquarium buildings – River Journey and Ocean Journey – the IMAX 3D Theater, S.T.R.E.A.M. Learning Center and outdoor space on the Aquarium Plaza create an all-encompassing aquarium experience that is unlike any other in the nation.

Plus, the dedicated scientists at the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute work tirelessly to study and restore threatened and endangered southeastern freshwater species, including caring for an ark population of the critically endangered Laurel Dace.

If you love the Tennessee Aquarium, here’s what you can do to help in the contest.