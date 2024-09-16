Master Gardeners Celebrate 30 Years With The Fall Garden Festival On Sept. 28

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Extension, are holding their annual “Fall Garden Festival” on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., outdoors at the Hamilton County Extension Center and Bonny Oaks Arboretum and (6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive).

“The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are excited to present our 4th Annual Fall Garden Festival, a one-day, outdoor event on the grounds of the Hamilton County Extension and the beautiful, historic Bonny Oaks Arboretum," explains Festival Chair Lisa Clark. "The Festival provides Master Gardeners with the opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with the public through a wide range of gardening and nature-related exhibits and demonstrations."

In addition, there will be a selection of vendors with plants, trees, and shrubs, plus handmade foods, nature-inspired crafts, and other items, as well as fun and educational activities for children. Proceeds from the Fall Festival and other MGHC events support their Scholarship Fund and Community Garden Grants program.

"We have seen that interest in gardening has grown in recent years," adds Clark. "'We Teach You How' is our mission, and we look forward to meeting and educating the many interested gardeners in our area.”

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available. For more information, go to the MGHC website: at mghc.org/fall-garden-festival

Celebrating 30 years of education and service in 2024, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), a nonprofit, educational, volunteer organization, has played an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including our “Master Your Garden” Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Garden Festival.

Among the ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Tennessee Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Battle Academy Rooftop Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, CUMC Community Garden, Green Grace Community Garden, McCoy Farm & Garden, McKamey Animal Center Sensory Garden, and Orange Grove Center P.L.A.N.T.S.

For more information about MGHC programs and activities, visit: mghc.org