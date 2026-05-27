Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County To Host Their 39th Annual Garden Tour

Featuring five private gardens and a public arboretum in Apison, Collegedale, McDonald, and Ooltewah, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County will hold their 39th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s Garden Tour, held in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, is self-guided and the gardens can be visited in any order. Admission is $20 and covers both days. Parking is free at all locations.

"This year we have chosen six unique locations around Apison and Ooltewah. These gardens feature inspired landscapes created by both long-time gardening enthusiasts and relative newcomers with imaginative approaches," explained Tour Co-Chairs Holly Marland and Fran Geier. "

Highlights of this year’s tour include:

gardens featuring a wide range of plantings

colorful displays of annuals and perennials, native plants and pollinators, plus a wide variety of native trees and shrubs

creative use of hardscape and stone paths to define spaces and add interest

landscapes with unique focal points created by statuary and water features

and an arboretum containing a “living library” of our region’s botanical legacy complete with an audio guide.

"We hope that touring these gardens provides the opportunity to experience the unique visions of other gardeners, sparking ideas for your own garden while enjoying a walk through colorful landscapes," Marland and Geier added.

The Tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. As most of these are private homes, they cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible.

"We suggest wearing comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions," said Marland and Geier. "There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings. We hope you enjoy and are inspired by these wonderful outdoor spaces!"

Proceeds benefit educational and scholarship programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County.

For updated information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to: mghc.org/annual-garden-tour.

For over 30 years, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization, has played an important role in the civic life of Hamilton County. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: Master Your Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Festival.