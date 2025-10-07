The Master Gardeners Of Hamilton Present Their Annual Fall Garden Festival

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are holding their annual “Fall Garden Festival” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outdoors at the Hamilton County Extension Center and Bonny Oaks Arboretum.

“The Festival provides Master Gardeners with the opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with the public through a wide range of gardening and nature-related exhibits and demonstrations," explains Juanita Wade, Fall Festival Chair. "In addition, there will be a selection of vendors with plants, trees, and shrubs, plus handmade foods, nature-inspired crafts, and other items, as well as fun and educational activities for children."

Grants program. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available.

For more information, go to the MGHC website at mghc.org/fall-garden-festival.

Celebrating 30 years of education and service in 2024, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), a nonprofit, educational, volunteer organization, has played an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area.

Among the ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Tennessee Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Battle Academy Rooftop Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, CUMC Community Garden, Green Grace Community Garden, McCoy Farm & Garden, and Orange Grove Center P.L.A.N.T.S.

Proceeds from the Fall Festival and other MGHC events support their Scholarship Fund and Community Garden

MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including their “Master Your Garden” Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Garden Festival. For more information about MGHC programs and activities, visit mghc.org.