County Master Gardeners Host Their Annual Free Fall Garden Festival This Saturday

Join the fun this Saturday, September 19, at the Hamilton County Extension Center & Bonny Oaks Arboretum on Adamson Circle in Chattanooga as the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County celebrate Fall.

Each year the MGHC Annual Fall Garden Festival features a variety of vendors with plants (trees, shrubs, perennials, herbs), hand-crafted foods, and nature-inspired art, along with Master Gardener demos on topics from fall vegetables to native plants and pollinators.

Exhibits, classes, and fun educational activities for children make this an event for the whole family. And best of all, Festival admission and parking are now free!

Exhibits and Demos

The festival will include Master Gardener exhibits; demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day.

Just a few of the exhibits and demos planned for the festival:

The Bonnie Oaks Arboretum – Past, Present & Future

Fall Vegetables, Raised Beds & Grow Buckets

Insect Booth

Master Gardener Q&A

Mulching & Invasive Vines

Shade Gardening

Tennessee Smart Yards & Rain Barrels

Agricultural Extension Agent Haley Treadway will also discuss the UT/TSU Extension, the 4-H program, and personal health.

Classroom Presentations

This year they’ve added classroom presentations running from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Extension classroom.

Five 45-minute presentations by Master Gardeners are scheduled:

Tennessee Smart Yards I

Propagating Fall Plants & Shrubs

Tennessee Smart Yards II

Folklore Magic & Medicine

Natives for Fall PlantingVendors

Organizers plan for 20+ vendors at this year’s festival. You’ll enjoy walking through the vendor exhibits to shop for plants from local gardeners, nurseries, and landscapers; glean something new about plants from nature-related nonprofits; and purchase items from artists and crafters.

And it wouldn’t be a fair without food! You can also buy a meal, a bag of kettle corn, baked goods, and more throughout the day.

Learn more at mghc.org/fall-garden-festival/