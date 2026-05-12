Master Gardening Spotlight: Tips And Tricks For Successful Container Gardening

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett gives us a lesson on steps to take to ensure successful container gardening.

I recommend container gardening for several reasons: Containers allow those of us with few sunny sites to make the most of what we do have. They bring herbs close to the cook. Raised containers make gardening easy for those with mobility issues. And containers can beautify the home inside and out.

Gardening in containers is just as much work as gardening in other places, but container gardening is another way to enjoy the benefits of having plants around our homes.

Choose a Container

Step one is choosing the container. No matter where you plan to place it, make sure that it has adequate drainage holes, because sitting in water is the kiss of death to most plants. If the holes are too small or too few, drill more holes or enlarge existing ones. If you’re repurposing an interesting object, you must make holes in the bottom.

Choose the Right Spot for the Container

Next think about where you want to use the container. Light is a critical factor in gardening success. There are shade tolerant plants, but if you want a patio veggie patch, it must have six to eight hours of full sun every day during the growing season.

Even houseplants have differing light needs. Some can take a sunny window situation, while others wither away in the sun. For containers with several different plants, all the occupants must share the same light and water requirements.

Consider Soil

Plants in pots have special soil requirements. You can purchase ingredients and make a potting mix. Mix one third compost with one third shredded bark and one third expanded clay or shale. This last ingredient maintains pore space.

But for most of us, purchasing a ready-made product is easier and more economical. Big-box garden centers often feature deals on bagged potting soil to get us in the door and buying plants and other gardening essentials.

Fertilize Regularly

Even if your potting mix comes with a slow-release fertilizer, you need to supplement this during the growing season. Buy a product you can dilute with water. Depending on rainfall, give your pots a nutrient perk-up every week or two.

If you have grown one “crop” of flowers or vegetables in a container and want to use the soil again, replenish the nutrients. Mix in a slow-release fertilizer prior to planting. I prefer organics because they do not harm beneficial micro-organisms in the soil.

Water

Water is critical to a flourishing container. Check on your pots daily. Water if dry to your second knuckle. During very hot dry weather, some containers, especially hanging baskets, may need two drinks a day. Make sure the container is not in a low spot or saucer that leaves it sitting in water.

I know saucers may be essential to keeping an area tidy. Empty the saucer after about fifteen minutes and check again to make certain the plant is not standing in water. I elevate pots sitting on the ground to ensure that water can drain out of the pots.