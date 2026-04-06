Annual "Master Your Garden” Expo Comes To Camp Jordan Arena This Weekend

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their annual “Master Your Garden” Expo on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at Camp Jordan Arena is East Ridge.

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors,the Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

“This year’s theme, ‘Revisiting the Victory Garden’ celebrates the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence. Our goal is to showcase an inspiring mix of gardening activities and useful gardening information that demonstrate best practices for our community to create a healthy and productive environment," explains Expo Chair Jo Grant.

The Master Gardeners will provide two days filled with informative talks, demonstrations, and exhibits, as well as a marketplace where people can talk to knowledgeable vendors and purchase a wide range of live plants and garden related items.

"In past years, people attending have stayed for hours enjoying our numerous and varied offerings and learning from Master Gardener experts," Grant adds. "At the end of each day, we have seen many happy and enthusiastic people leave with something beautiful and lasting for their own gardens."

Events throughout the two-day the Expo include talks presented by local and out-of-town experts:

Saturday: Successful Gardening; Growing Dahlias; Growing Vegetables in Raised Beds; Loofah Farming; What’s in Our Soil; Food Fermentation; the Art of Bonsai; Protecting Butterflies & Moths; Gardening with Glass

Sunday: Chattanooga: A National Park City; Creating a Smart Yard; Home Canning; Straw Bale Gardening; Basic Lawn Care

There will also be on-going Live Demos about Bluebird Nest Boxes, Bugs & Insects, Bonsai Care, Composting, Grow Buckets, Invasive Vines, Magical Monarchs, Mulching Materials, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds, and a Vegetable Gardening Q&A.

Other highlights include:

Vendors & Exhibitors: live plants (annuals, perennials, natives, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets); gardening tools and supplies; landscaping materials; plus hand-crafted foods, nature-related items, hand-made crafts, and yard art.

Bonsai Exhibit: Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Bonsai Society; Displaying rare specimens of this art form.

Children’s Area (ages 2 to 12): Budding gardeners can engage in hands-on, gardening-related activities with a fun project to take home.

Master Gardener Q & A Table: “We Teach You How!” Master Gardeners provide expert advice on maintaining an attractive, eco-friendly, and productive garden.

Admission is $10 and is good for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available. Proceeds from the Expo benefit MGHC’s scholarships and community garden programs. For more information, go to mghc.org/garden-expo/.

For over 30 years, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization, has played an important role in the civic life of Hamilton County. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: Master Your Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Festival.