Moccasin Bend National Archeological District Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

On Monday, October 14, National Park Partners of Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Moccasin Bend will join national, regional and local leaders to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.

Also on Monday, October 14, the National Trail of Tears Association opens its 27th annual Conference and Symposium here in Chattanooga.

Both events fall on Indigenous People’s Day, which carries great significance for many communities and places in this region. Accordingly, National Park Partners has planned a series of events to celebrate and honor the importance of our partners and decades of community work.

Additionally, National Park Partners continues to celebrate the recent announcement from Gov. Bill Lee: the state will not build a new mental hospital on Moccasin Bend and instead will relocate.

“We welcome everyone to participate in these community events that exemplify NPP’s themes of respecting the past, investing in the present, and preserving for the future,” said Tricia King Mims, executive director of National Park Partners. “We will pay tribute to the incredible support for the first ‘Save the Bend’ campaign in the 1980’s and 90’s and the strong partnerships that resulted in the creation of the country’s only designated National Archeological District. The icing on the cake is the success of our recent ‘Save the Bend, Again’ campaign in which thousands spoke up to protect Moccasin Bend’s nationally significant resources and preservation once again triumphed.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the land donations that created Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, National Park Partners is inviting the public to a series of events on Monday, October 14, at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

Beginning at 2 pm, a community-wide celebration recognizing ‘20 Years of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District’ fills the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, featuring music, food trucks, park ranger programs, and fun, family-friendly activities lasting until 6 pm.

Partner organizations and activities include: