Moccasin Bend National Archeological District Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

On Monday, October 14, National Park Partners of Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Moccasin Bend will join national, regional and local leaders to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
Also on Monday, October 14, the National Trail of Tears Association opens its 27th annual Conference and Symposium here in Chattanooga.
Both events fall on Indigenous People’s Day, which carries great significance for many communities and places in this region. Accordingly, National Park Partners has planned a series of events to celebrate and honor the importance of our partners and decades of community work.
Additionally, National Park Partners continues to celebrate the recent announcement from Gov. Bill Lee: the state will not build a new mental hospital on Moccasin Bend and instead will relocate.
“We welcome everyone to participate in these community events that exemplify NPP’s themes of respecting the past, investing in the present, and preserving for the future,” said Tricia King Mims, executive director of National Park Partners. “We will pay tribute to the incredible support for the first ‘Save the Bend’ campaign in the 1980’s and 90’s and the strong partnerships that resulted in the creation of the country’s only designated National Archeological District. The icing on the cake is the success of our recent ‘Save the Bend, Again’ campaign in which thousands spoke up to protect Moccasin Bend’s nationally significant resources and preservation once again triumphed.”
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the land donations that created Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, National Park Partners is inviting the public to a series of events on Monday, October 14, at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.
Beginning at 2 pm, a community-wide celebration recognizing ‘20 Years of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District’ fills the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, featuring music, food trucks, park ranger programs, and fun, family-friendly activities lasting until 6 pm.
Partner organizations and activities include:
- The National Park Service will offer a self-paced Junior Ranger activity, and National Park Service rangers will provide special programs at both The Passage and at the Ross’s Landing interpretive sign (located between the Aquarium River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings). Each program will be offered twice, at 2:30 pm and at 3:30 pm, so guests may take in one program at 2:30 and the other program at 3:30. Staff will also be outside the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, where veterans can receive a free American the Beautiful Lifetime Military Pass. (The following forms of ID are needed to receive a pass: 1. Department of Defense Identification Card (DD Form 2, DD Form 2765, or Next Generation USID replacement) 2. Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) 3. Veteran ID Card 4. Veterans' designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card.)
- The Chattanooga Public Library will share resources for exploring Cherokee history and genealogy, offer crafts and activities for kids, and provide information about their current exhibit, "Records of Removal: The Trail of Tears Ration Books."
- Eastern National/America's National Parks will have a pop-up bookstore featuring books and commemorative items related to Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park; Moccasin Bend National Archeological District; and the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
- The City of Chattanooga's Department of Parks and Outdoors will host a table featuring the Chattanooga National Park City campaign, and are providing coordination with food trucks on Chestnut Street.
- The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will host a table sharing information about American Indian recipients of the Medal of Honor as well as the ongoing education programs conducted at the Center throughout the year.
- Live music will be provided by Laura Walker from the New Dismembered Tennesseans playing the bass fiddle; Ely Beard on the guitar; Owen Saunders on the fiddle; and Seth Hutcheson on banjo.
At 4:30 pm, NPP welcomes the public to a special commemorative program, honoring the historic partnership between the former Friends of Moccasin Bend (now National Park Partners), the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, the State of Tennessee, the National Park
Service, and many American Indian Tribes that resulted in the creation of the only National Archeological District in the country in 2004. NPP will recognize the efforts of many in the community, over the course of nearly a century, for their dedication to preserving Moccasin Bend. The program also serves to kickoff the 27th annual National Trail of Tears Association Conference and Symposium, beginning in Chattanooga that day.
Confirmed speakers at the 4:30 pm commemoration program include:
- Tricia King Mims - executive director of National Park Partners
- Brad Bennett - Superintendent, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park
- Former City of Chattanooga Councilman and Mayor, Ron Littlefield; joined by former Chief of Staff to Mayors Claude Ramsey and Jim Coppinger, Jeannine Alday representing the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County leadership at the time of the land donations to the National Park Service in 2004
- Congressman Zach Wamp - Wrote and passed the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District Act in 2003 while in Congress, authorizing the acceptance of land donations in 2004
- Jack Baker - leader of the National Trail of Tears Association in 2004
- Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation
- Chief Michell Hicks of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians
- Scott Martin - Administrator, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors (representing Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's office)
- Matt Folz, Director, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation (representing County Mayor Weston Wamp’s office)
- Erika Roberts - Principal Creative Director of Velvet Poetry will read her work titled Abundance, inspired by visits to Moccasin Bend
At 7 pm, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation will speak at the Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, open to the public at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater. His talk serves as the keynote address for the National Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
“There are so many reasons that make October 14 a very special day,” said Tricia King Mims, executive director of National Park Partners. “We are excited to spend that day honoring these relationships and commitments while continuing our mission to engage the public in growing Chattanooga’s national park legacy.”
National Park Partners of Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Moccasin Bend champions the conservation of the natural, historic, and cultural resources of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
Visit nppcha.org for more information.