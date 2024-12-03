Move Over, Elf On The Shelf: Clark In A Park Is Back In Chattanooga

Clark in a Park is back and brighter than a Griswold family Christmas tree!

Clark Griswold is officially bringing his holiday hijinks to a park near you this December. He’s popping up in quirky spots, shining a (very bright) light on hidden park gems, and making sure “We’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas”.

Clark’s soaking up the East Brainerd sun at Heritage Park with that trademark smirk, probably wondering why Cousin Eddie decided to bring Snots the dog along.

Located at 1428 Jenkins Rd, this 22-acre gem has everything: walking paths, open green spaces, a playground, picnic tables, and even a creek that hopefully isn’t running with Clark’s gutter experiments.

Right in the middle is the beautiful Don Eaves Heritage House – a perfect spot to enjoy. Heads up, though – the parking lot is under construction, o we don’t let Eddie handle the RV in this one.

