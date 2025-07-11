Move Than A Great Cave: Come Climb, Soar, And Stay This Summer At Ruby Falls

Imagine soaring above the trees, gliding like a bird in flight. The wind in your hair and the rush of adrenaline making your heart pound, but in a good way.

Now imagine ending your adventurous day in a rustic yet luxurious treehouse. Comfortable beds, a fully stocked kitchenette, a complimentary bottle of wine and a cozy outdoor campfire, all at your fingertips.

This experience awaits you at High Point ZIP Adventure and Treetop Hideaways at Ruby Falls.

Many people know Ruby Falls for its spectacular underground waterfall and cave, but there is more to experience during your visit to this Scenic City favorite.

The underground waterfall was discovered by accident in 1928 by chemist Leo Lambert, who named the falls after his beloved wife Ruby. Lambert was digging an elevator shaft through solid limestone to gain access to Lookout Mountain cave and discovered the waterfall. He saved the limestone and used it to construct the castle that serves as the main entrance to the cave.

Today over half a million visitors take the glass-front elevator down 260 feet to explore the cave and see the waterfall. Ruby Falls offers a variety of tours guests can choose from. The recently restored castle is home to Castle Café, featuring local craft beers seasonal menu items.

But for those looking to do a bit more than cave exploration, High Point ZIP Adventure allows visitors to glide above the trees and climb the rock wall to test their skills.

“That is a partnership with High Point Climbing Gym that we’ve had since 2019. The gym, located downtown, is an amazing facility and High Point has been a great partner,” said Ruby Falls Public Relations Specialist Jaclyn Lewis. “As a result, our ZIP Adventure has been really successful, and people.”

Lewis said tickets for the zip line and rock-climbing are separate from the cave and waterfall.

Parents or guardians must accompany children 10 and under although parents aren’t required to participate in the course if they don’t want to. “Families come and do it,” Lewis said. “Kids come and do it. Grown adults come and do it to channel their inner child and let loose but in a controlled and safe manner.”

Lewis said the rock-climbing challenge is a 40-foot tower designed for all levels, from beginners to experienced climbers. “It has multiple sides that you can climb, and the different sides are different levels of difficulty,” she said. “It’s great for beginners and those who have never climbed.”

Participants are attached to safety lines so if they slip, they slowly descend back to the ground safely. Once you’ve challenged your strength and climbing abilities at the wall, guests walk up a set of steps to the zip line tower.

Lewis said staff will review all the safety information, provide training, and answer any questions guests may have. Guests are then suited up with a harness and helmet. “You zip down from the first tower and land at the base of the second tower,” she said. “You zip down that one, so it’s two zip line experiences. Those who don’t consider themselves thrill seekers might be surprised. It’s a lot of fun.”

The first zip line tower is approximately 45 feet tall and 400 feet long. The second zip line is 350 feet long.

Guests wanting to enjoy the fun must fill out a waiver which is found on their website or can be filled out in person. There are certain weight restrictions, clothing and shoe requirements, physical requirements, and rules guests will need to follow to enjoy the experience while remaining safe.

For a truly immersive experience, guests should consider a weekend trip or longer, to Ruby Falls, and stay in one of their luxury treehouses. Treetop Hideaways at Ruby Falls, opened in 2023 in partnership with the local treehouse company, Treetop Hideaways. There are three different treehouses to choose from, with one being wheelchair accessible.