Multigenerational Skydiving Family Celebrates World Skydiving Day

For more than sixty-six years, and spanning three generations, Chattanooga Skydiving Company owner Justin Silvia and his family have completed over 30,000 jumps cumulatively, living and breathing all things skydiving.

Justin made his first jump in 1984, with his father, family patriarch, and 82nd Airborne veteran, Vin, making his first jump in 1960. Justin’s son, Joe, is chief pilot of Skydive Pepperell right outside of Boston and has notched over 15,500 jumps under his belt.

To celebrate the Third Annual World Skydiving Day, this Saturday, July 11th, Justin and Joe’s drop zones will be fully operational at Chattanooga Skydiving Company, where they will be hosting both experienced skydivers and first-timers in a global effort to break the Guinness World Record for most reported skydives completed in a single day.

This annual event is important because it not only is an attempt to break a world record for most skydives in a single day but also brings folks together from all walks of life to celebrate the sport and further showcases Chattanooga as the outdoor city it has evolved into.

In speaking with Justin Silvia about what people can expect from the Third Annual World Skydiving Day, he mentioned it being an energetic ride and that the company offers some of the best views of scenic nature, making them a sought-after destination for tourism in the area.

“We’ve got a full day booked, so it should be an energetic ride. Our drop zone always aims to offer a quality experience, and World Skydiving Day is no exception. We’re excited for participants to be a part of a potential international world record. We’re proud to have some of the best views of the Tennessee River Gorge, Lookout Mountain, Raccoon Mountain, and other local sites, making us a premier destination for tourism in the area.”

Chattanooga Skydiving Company draws in thousands of visitors across the Southeast every year, offering a variety of services, including tandem skydives with a certified instructor starting at a very reasonable price, pre-jump training sessions for safety, and scenic flights over Lookout Mountain and the Sequatchie Valley. They also offer professional photo and video packages for those looking to capture the entire thrilling experience.

When discussing the past four decades of his journey and what his hopes are for the future, Silvia detailed the people he’s met and the friends he’s made, discussing the joy he has to be a part of such a meaningful community and that he hopes to get back to the business strength he had before the pandemic.

“Over the past 43 years, I’ve been fortunate to meet skydivers and make friends from all across the world. Skydiving is a sport that brings everyone together, and I’m excited that Chattanooga Skydiving Company has its own place in the international skydiving community.

Skydiving has been a part of every aspect of our lives, and I’m still filming skydiving formations to this day at 64. I feel very lucky to be able to do what I do and use my talents in such a unique way. As the economy gets back on track and people regain confidence, we’re looking forward to getting back to the business strength we enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For folks just looking for an adventure or for the highly experienced skydiver, be sure to head over to Chattanooga Skydiving Company on World Skydiving Day and join the Silvia family as they aim to make history by setting the world record for the most jumps in a single day.

Third Annual World Skydiving Day