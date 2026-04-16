Native Oasis Garden Celebrates A Year Of Thriving At The Downtown Public Library

A new native educational garden is taking root at the downtown branch of the Chattanooga Public Library.

The library is unveiling a new interactive sign for visitors to learn more about the native species planted at the Downtown Library’s Native Oasis.

Through the Library’s partnership with Lyndhurst Foundation, Thrive Regional Partnership, Reflection Riding and WMWA Landscape Architects the garden has transformed an otherwise unused space into a vibrant native ecosystem.

Originally planted in April 2025 by Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director and Matt Whitaker, Principal at WMWA Landscape Architects, with help from Brandon Pennington and Gunner Beasley, the garden features over 600 plants of 24 different native species.

“Libraries help knowledge and curiosity grow, so it feels fitting that we’re helping native plants grow too," said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “With great community partners digging in together, this garden shares local history and invites visitors to slow down, use their senses, and experience the plants, pollinators, and stories rooted here.”

Thriving Gardens, a regional plant guide for landscapes in northeast Alabama, northwest Georgia, and southeast Tennessee, was created by Thrive Regional Partnership and Homegrown National Park with support from the Lyndhurst and Riverview Foundations. Thrive Regional Partnership, a nonprofit founded in 2012, works to inspire responsible growth and preserve the community and natural character of the 16-county tri-state region.

The garden reflects the Library’s commitment to connecting learning, nature and community in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. In front of the native garden, an informational sign provides context, highlighting the importance of certain featured plants and their historical uses. For a deeper, oral-history-based experience of the native landscape, interactive QR codes are also available.

You can also find more information about the garden on our website at chattlibrary.org/native-garden-downtown.

For more information about each of the community partners that helped make this native garden happen, follow their respective links at Lyndhurst Foundation, Thrive Regional Partnership, Reflection Riding, Thriving Gardens, and WMWA Landscape Architects. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.