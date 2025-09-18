New Ruby Falls Geology Tour Explores The Science Inside Lookout Mountain

Ruby Falls has introduced a new geology-focused specialty tour offering an in-depth look at the fascinating science behind the iconic Lookout Mountain cave.

The new tour invites explorers to go beyond the scenic view and discover how Ruby Falls Cave was formed, the ways the cave has evolved over time and the geological forces creating striking ancient geological formations.

During the guided walk through the cave, Geology Tour guests will uncover the natural processes behind some of the cavern’s most unique features, gaining a deeper understanding of the region’s ancient geological history, hidden deep within the mountain.

“Development of the Geology Tour is a collaborative effort between Ruby Falls and UTC's Geology department,” shares Ruby Falls' Hollie Baranick. “Guides leading this tour extensively researched specific aspects of Ruby Falls Cave, and Dr. Amy Brock-Hon, UTC Professor of Geology and Associate Department Head, finalized key points. Lookout Mountain’s incredible biodiversity and Ruby Falls Cave’s ease of access create an exceptional opportunity to share how nature has been shaped over millions of years.”

A senior-level guide leads this specialty tour’s small group of participants to the waterfall, pointing out fossils embedded in limestone along the cavern trail while explaining many factors influencing the dissolution of limestone through water.

Participants will discover how, over the course of thousands of years, chemical reactions create formations in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and hues. With extra time at the waterfall, cavecurious visitors can take in the rugged beauty of the towering, water-etched limestone walls in the dome section of the cave.

“Feedback from park guests highlights a rising interest in diving deeper into the natural science of the cave.The new Geology Tour launches in response to their curiosity,” says Ruby Falls Director of Operations Abe McCauley. “The Geology Tour is an impactful way to connect closely with the science and beauty of Lookout Mountain and gain an understanding of the importance of preserving the delicate ecosystem in caves.”

With the limited number of participants permitted on Geology Tours, purchasing tickets several days in advance is recommended. Due to the in-depth information presented, the Geology Tour is for guests ages 5 and older.

For more information about Ruby Falls, visit www.RubyFalls.com