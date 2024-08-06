New Outdoors Program Launched To Benefit Youth Mental Health

Despite the abundance of natural beauty and recreational activities available across Southeast Tennessee, local children spend more time indoors than ever before.

And with that in mind, the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy and Outdoor Chattanooga have announced the Outdoor Leadership Club’s new year-round programming designed to introduce Southeast Tennessee’s youth and families, especially from historically marginalized communities, to nature to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outside.

For many participants, the trips to Harrison Bay, Booker T. Washington, Red Clay, and Cumberland Trail state parks were their first ever visit to a state park. The intention is that it’s the first of many.

The new collaboration is an extension of the Conservancy’s Kids in Parks program, which supports Title 1 schools with funding to bring elementary and middle school groups to state parks so students can learn and get comfortable in nature through hands-on activities.

The program was made possible by a generous grant from The Lyndhurst Foundation and in collaboration with The H20 Life, Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga, Hamilton County Schools, and Tennessee State Parks. The program has funding to run for at least two years in the Chattanooga area.

“Outdoor activities are typically a very accessible means of finding health and happiness, yet some barriers still exist, particularly in low-income communities,” said Alex Wyss, Executive Director of Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. “This program aims to bridge that gap and provide a welcoming environment for everyone in the community.”

Until 1962, the Tennessee State Parks system was segregated, with only two parks available to the Black community. To help address this history and promote equity, the new program aims to engage children in their own communities and schools, making outdoor experiences more accessible and familiar.

Research shows that “engaging in natural outdoor environments” can significantly improve a child’s physical and mental health. This is particularly important in the U.S., where children are three times more likely than the global average to report having a mental health condition.

Nature offers cost-effective support, yet a recent survey by Winnebago Industries found that younger generations are increasingly less comfortable being outside. By working with schools to make our region’s natural beauty more accessible to students, the program seeks to build a stronger connection between historically marginalized communities and the outdoors.

“Getting kids comfortable in nature at a young age is the best way to help them access the mental and physical health benefits in both the short and long term,” continued Wyss. “Our Kids in Parks field trips are great introductions, but we always knew there needed to be a level of repetition. We’re very excited to work with local organizations that share our passion, and I can’t thank them enough for helping make this program a reality.”

With a year-round approach that involves parents and family members, Outdoor Chattanooga and the Conservancy aim to inspire a new generation of ambassadors with a contagious love of the outdoors in their communities.

“Involving parents is crucial as it fosters a collaborative approach to a child's development,” said Gail Loveland Barille, Director of Outdoor Chattanooga. “Family inclusion promotes a shared understanding of the benefits of outdoor activities, encourages active involvement in a child's experiences, and strengthens the bond between parents and children through shared exploration and play.”

Participation in the program is currently limited to a select number of schools and students. Looking forward, the Conservancy aims to expand ongoing programming throughout the state, filling a critical need for year-round activities that support the mental and physical health of historically marginalized youth and families.