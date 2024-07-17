New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”

Miller Park will be the place for downtown employees, residents and visitors to “Take A Break”, a new series starting in Miller Park on Wednesday July 17.

For the next 12 weeks, additional programming will take place in the park through a partnership with the City of Chattanooga, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance and River City Company.

“We’ve heard from downtown businesses that there are a lot of employees who have returned to the office and this new series offers them an opportunity to step out of the office, have fun in our local park along with ways to engage with coworkers in a relaxed atmosphere”, stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. Starting on July 17th, food trucks will be at Miller Park on Wednesdays during lunch hours.

In addition, starting on August 1, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance ambassadors will be at the park seven days a week from 7am – 3pm, with a focus on adding elements to enhance the park user experience. “We’re excited to join this partnership. Often, people see our ambassadors in orange shirts around downtown doing everything from watering flowers to pressure washing sidewalks, but we also interact and help locals and visitors every day. By adding an ambassador to Miller Park, we will further support creating a fun, welcoming and inviting space for all to enjoy,” said Steve Brookes, Executive Director of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance. Ambassadors will place additional seating with shade, games including chess, ping pong and cornhole in the park along with playing music from the main stage.

The series “Take A Break” is made possible through the partnership between River City Company, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance and City of Chattanooga and is generously sponsored by Rise Partners, Barge Design Solutions along with Elliott Davis, EPB, First Horizon and SVN.