Online Auction To Raise Funds For New Species Habitat At The Chattanooga Zoo

The Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their third annual “Bidders for Critters” online auction to raise funds to construct a pudu habitat. Pudu, found in South American forests, are the world’s smallest species of deer, and they have never been housed at Chattanooga Zoo before.

The auction, which is live now and ends at 5 p.m. on April 26, features exclusive behind-the-scenes Zoo experiences, animal encounters, art created by Zoo animals, hotel and resort stays, tickets to local attractions and events, and much more.

“I am so excited to introduce Chattanooga to a southern pudu for the first time in Chattanooga Zoo history,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Our pudu is named Benicio, or Beni for short, and he’s joining our family from Nashville Zoo. He should be ready for public viewing this summer, and we are so grateful to everyone who participates in Bidders for Critters to help us raise funds to create his habitat.”

Benicio’s space will include multiple types of substrate to promote hoof health, a small cabana with misters to provide shade and moisture, lots of foliage to mimic the pudu’s natural habitat, air conditioning in his indoor area and a shallow water feature.

“The animal care team at Nashville Zoo told us that Beni really likes to spend time in water, so we definitely want to put a stream in his habitat,” said Alex Sinn, facilities supervisor. “Two red-footed tortoises will also be living with Beni, so we are creating a space that will work for them as well.”

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to fund habitat construction, and Chattanooga Zoo is hoping to raise $20,000.

Bidders for Critters includes over 90 items ranging in value from $15 to $2,000. Some items up for auction include:

Behind-the-scenes encounters with animals including warthog, giraffe, Komodo dragon, giant anteater, prehensile-tailed porcupine and meerkats

A catered dinner with the giraffe herd

Reservations at RiverStone Resort & Spa, The Read House, The Edwin Hotel and other local hotels

One-of-a-kind paintings created by Chattanooga Zoo animals

A harbor seal encounter and admission for six at Georgia Aquarium

Tickets to events and attractions like Chattanooga Football Club, Black Creek Golf Club, Chattanooga Lookouts, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation and others

All bidding will take place online, and the highest bidder for each item at 5 p.m. on April 26 will be declared the winner. Items will be available for pick up at Chattanooga Zoo starting April 29. Winners are asked to email ddeweese@chattzoo.org to make arrangements.

To register for Bidders for Critters, see the entire list of auction items, and place your bids, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/bidders-for-critters.