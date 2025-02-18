Outdoor Activities May Help Beat Winter Blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder

As winter drags on and more snow showers are expected this week in many parts of the state, many Tennesseans face what is known as seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression caused by shorter days and less exposure to sunlight.

One study found 40% of Americans reported their mood drops in the winter. Among respondents, 41% sleep more, 28% feel fatigued and 27% experience depression.

James McKenzie, assistant professor of psychiatry at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, said seasonal affective disorder, now known as "major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern," mirrors clinical depression. He recommended exercise, a healthy diet and more sunlight exposure as effective solutions.

"Even in these winter months, even when it's cloudy and overcast, there is light that's getting through," McKenzie pointed out. "Just by increasing the amount of time we're getting outdoors, (and) working in some physical activity, at least 30 minutes a day."

McKenzie noted teens, young adults, and women are more vulnerable to seasonal affective disorder due to hormonal changes from light shifts. He added people with darker skin face a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency in winter, which can also contribute to seasonal affective disorder.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said it is important to seek professional medical help if you cannot shake persistent sadness. She also recommended more daylight exposure and light therapy at home to boost your mood and overall well-being.

"Bright lights in your home can make a difference," Randall noted. "Then, there are some lights for people who have been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder and have gone through these other courses of care may need some prescription lights."

She pointed out many insurance plans include mental health benefits including telehealth or virtual therapy, coaching and digital self-help tools, which can be convenient options for those who need support.