Outdoor Adventures: Spend Time Hiking, Camping And Swimming At Sasquatch Farm

With five miles of hiking trails, breath-taking waterfalls, swimming holes, man-made beach and a hidden cave there is plenty to explore at South Pittsburg's Sasquatch Farm Scenic RV and Campground offers, with primitive campsites, 53 RV spots and several luxurious cabins on their 130-acre property.

Husband and wife couple, Will and Julie Bernard bought the land in 2020 and began developing it into a resort style RV Park and Campground with touches of high scale glamping mixed in.

Julie said the name “Sasquatch,” came from her childhood experiences with her sibling.

“My brother was fearful of Sasquatch because my father used to take us to the mountains and try and scare my brother and myself,” she said. “I wasn’t too frightened by it, but my brother was. We couldn’t go anywhere because he was afraid the sasquatch or the skunk Ape was going to get him. When we bought this place, we started thinking of a name and I was speaking to my brother, who now lives in Hawaii, and we brought up those memories and we ended up naming this Sasquatch Farm.”

When they first opened, they didn’t have luxury cabins. The couple said their customers brought up the idea of building the cabins for folks who didn’t have RVs or didn’t want to stay in a tent.

Sasquatch Farm now has three cabins. One cabin is also equipped with a sauna. Guests can also book their own spa experience by calling the office to book an appointment. Spa services are provided by Mountain Mobile Events and include facials, massages, and even private Yoga classes. The cabins have all the amenities you’d find in a luxurious hotel.

Each campsite includes full hook ups for electricity, sewer and water, fire pits, and picnic tables. They have large sites for bigger RVs, three full bath houses for tent campers, on-site laundry and free Wi-Fi. There is a stocked lake for catch and release fishing, mountain bike trails and scenic bluff and sunset views.

They have an on-site convenience store called Piggy’s. Inside they sell local craft beers, locally sourced meats, ice cream, pizza, sodas, propane and Sasquatch Farm T-shirts, mugs and souvenirs.

The couple said they recently created a beach area. They occasionally host musicians for live concerts and host movie nights. They have plans for this Labor Day weekend, and every Fourth of July they do a fireworks show. If you’re a musician and searching for a place to inspire your next hit, Sasquatch Farm is perfect, and they might even let you perform on their stage.

Their hiking trails were designed by a gentleman who designs trails for the National Park Service.

“And we have everything from beginner, easy, relatively flat, to fairly challenging, where you've got probably almost a thousand feet of elevation change from the beginning to the end,” Will said. “But the reward is if you get to the bottom there's an 80-foot waterfall with a cave underneath. And that’s not the only waterfall. We've got several waterfalls on the property. Some of them are easier to get to than others.”

“We do have two swimming holes and a fishing lake, and we offer free kayaks, and our laundry facilities are all included in your stay,” Julie said. “Everything is included in your stay. There are no extra charges. Everything we have is provided.”

Sasquatch Farm is pet friendly and has a dog park too. It’s only a 15–20-minute drive to historic downtown South Pittsburg. The Pulse recently posted things to see and do in South Pittsburg, if you'd like to learn more about our nearby neighbor.

Sasquatch Farm Scenic RV and Campground offers long-term monthly rates too. Go spend a weekend or more while enjoying beautiful mountainous scenery and the great outdoors.

Sasquatch Farm Scenic RV and Campground