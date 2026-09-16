Outside Magazine Names Chattanooga One Of The Country's Best Trail Towns

Outside Magazine has named Chattanooga one of the five best trail towns in the United States, the only Southern destination to make the list and, with a population of roughly 194,000, the largest city recognized.

Chattanooga appears alongside Bend, Oregon; Boulder, Colorado; Marquette, Michigan; and Mill Valley, California. The list highlights places where residents and visitors can reach legitimate trails without spending the day driving to distant trailheads. Chattanooga is the largest city featured, offering that level of trail access at the scale of a mid-size city.

The article features local voices including Ginny Smith, owner and director of Bad Beard Events, and Peter Hagemeyer of Fast Break Athletics. Both point to the range of terrain reachable within minutes of downtown, from Stringer's Ridge and the Tennessee Riverwalk to Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain, Raccoon Mountain, Prentice Cooper State Forest, and the Cumberland Trail. The piece also credits the decades of work by nonprofits, land trusts, public agencies, and volunteers that made that access possible.

“This recognition reflects something our community has known for a long time — Chattanooga’s outdoor experiences are part of who we are,” said Susan Harris, interim CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "And those experiences are even more meaningful because of the work of people and organizations across our community who have made our trails and outdoor spaces accessible for residents and visitors to enjoy."

In April 2025, Chattanooga became the first National Park City in North America, recognizing the city's connection between urban life, outdoor access, and its surrounding natural landscape.

National recognition helps keep Chattanooga top of mind to visitors and supports Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s mission to promote and develop visitor experiences for our community’s economic and social prosperity. In 2025, visitor spending in Hamilton County reached $1.9 billion, a 4% increase from 2024.

Read the full article here.